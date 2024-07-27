TV, after turning it off press this button: it stops consuming and you won’t find it on your bill | Nobody ever does that

A simple gesture that, if made a habit, could revolutionize the energy savings in your home: it has to do with the TV.

In the last years number to household appliance H electronic devices Used daily in the home: from the air conditioner to the cleaning robot, various video game consoles or electric kitchen appliances like the air fryer, in short, these types of things seem to multiply almost exponentially with each passing year.

Many of the Electronic tools which was considered real in the past Welfare, Today they have become increasingly common and necessary: ​​the main example is the air conditioner, which is increasingly present in private homes due to the very high temperatures that do not allow you to live peacefully in your home every summer.

However, even things that were mass-produced decades ago have their gods. “puzzle” to Users: Not everyone knows, for example, that a TV can consume energy even when it is apparently turned off.

This is the standby mode that now automatically turns on when you turn off the TV using the button. remote control: Do you see that little red light? Even if it’s tiny, it will be there. invoice The follower consumption. Don’t be fooled anymore, here’s how to turn off your TV completely.

Prepare, the last frontier of energy waste

There are many Italians who are already having a hard time with this. Bills, Therefore, even if only in principle and Energy saving, It’s good to know when devices are actually turned off.

For example, in fact, a television set LCD screen And 32 inch Consume approximately 90-130 W, 37 inches up to 150 watts, which means that, taking into account use of a few hours a day, there is a consumption for a year 65 kWh In the case of 32 inches and 110 kWh for 37″: why then should we also add to the consumption those that They make it up. While in standby mode?

How to (really) turn off the TV

According to experts, modern television has been left indoors. Standby consumes 26 kWh per year.Very small consumption, however, it is actually meaningless.

Good practices for energy saving and conscious consumption start with choosing the television And Acquire: It’s always a good idea to equip yourself with energy-efficient appliances. Finally, there’s a direct button on the TV that allows you to turn it off completely; alternatively, you can turn off or unplug the power strip it’s connected to.