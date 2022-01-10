Turkmenistan wants to close and close the door of hell

A fiery crater in the Karakum Desert in Turkmenistan. Hell’s Gate It has been around for nearly half a century, but has gained its greatest popularity in the past decade, becoming the most visited tourist attraction in the Central Asian country. But it won’t go on like that for long, and Covid has nothing to do with it this time around.

According to reports from Turkmenistan’s state newspaper Nitralnyi, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov in fact ordered the Darvaza crater to be closed to the public and asked his Cabinet to find a solution to extinguish the perpetual fire feeding the suggestive Hell Gate.

Turkmenistan, the president performs four-wheel drive stunts on the 'gate of hell' to prove he's alive



Their glare can be seen from miles away, and they provide a disturbing sight and a perfect social close-up. But it doesn’t have the same perfectionism in the area, and it’s easy to see why. This crater was formed in the early 1970s, when the earth collapsed during Soviet drilling. In fact, below there is a huge reserve of natural gas and to prevent its spread in the air, as well as possible explosions, at the moment it was decided to set it on fire, creating an underground fire that never subsides.

Hell’s Gate in Turkmenistan



Despite being in the middle of the desert, combustion can have negative effects on the health of people who live not far from there, in the village of Darvaz, as well as being a waste of resources – gas is one of the main sources of income in the country, not Tourism certainly – and environmental damage. For these reasons, “the Deputy Prime Minister was assigned to gather scholars and, when necessary, to attract foreign consultants to find a solution to extinguish the fire.” We’ll see how.

Turkmenistan's president dedicates a stunning six-meter-tall golden statue to his favorite dog



