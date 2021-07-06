Turkey: The unveiling of Erdogan’s luxury villa is controversial – the world

Ultra-luxury €60 million villa for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s summer vacation. It was first shown by Sefik Birkiye, architect of the 300-room building, Chi It is located in the city of Marmaris, on the southern Aegean coast of Turkey. The “Summer Palace” was taken by the secular opposition newspaper Sozcu – renamed the so-called “White Palace” built by the head of state in the capital, Ankara.

Completed in 2019, residency extends About 90,000 square meters It features, among other things, a swimming pool, a beach with private access to the sea, in one of the most exclusive vacation spots in the country, as well as a helipad.

Erdoğan’s villa pictures are sexy Severe criticism in public opinion, both for the extreme costs in a period of economic hardship and the significant depreciation of the Turkish lira and accusations of widespread deforestation of the area to expand the building, which was built on the site that already housed the summer residence of the Turkish lira President Turgut Ozal.