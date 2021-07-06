July 6, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Turkey: The unveiling of Erdogan’s luxury villa is controversial – the world

Samson Paul July 6, 2021 1 min read

Ultra-luxury €60 million villa for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s summer vacation. It was first shown by Sefik Birkiye, architect of the 300-room building, Chi It is located in the city of Marmaris, on the southern Aegean coast of Turkey. The “Summer Palace” was taken by the secular opposition newspaper Sozcu – renamed the so-called “White Palace” built by the head of state in the capital, Ankara.

Completed in 2019, residency extends About 90,000 square meters It features, among other things, a swimming pool, a beach with private access to the sea, in one of the most exclusive vacation spots in the country, as well as a helipad.

Erdoğan’s villa pictures are sexy Severe criticism in public opinion, both for the extreme costs in a period of economic hardship and the significant depreciation of the Turkish lira and accusations of widespread deforestation of the area to expand the building, which was built on the site that already housed the summer residence of the Turkish lira President Turgut Ozal.

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA النشر


More Stories

2 min read

Algeria, nearly 200 people got drunk after swimming in the Mediterranean: “178 were hospitalized with lung infections”

July 6, 2021 Samson Paul
6 min read

European countries that do not want the global agreement to tax multinational companies

July 5, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

The partially collapsed building in Miami Beach has been demolished

July 5, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

Postepay, a new phishing scam: Do not open this message

July 6, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Hunting down Leonardo’s DNA, 14 living descendants have been found – Biotechnology

July 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Beware of this insect that is very dangerous to our health and our environment

July 6, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

«Dear Mancini, win now in my house. Property? must play”

July 6, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt