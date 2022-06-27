June 27, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Turkey, protesting LGBT rights: more than 200 arrests in Istanbul

Turkey, protesting LGBT rights: more than 200 arrests in Istanbul

Samson Paul June 27, 2022 1 min read

Turkish police arrested more than 200 participants in a LGBT rights protest in Istanbul today. The event organizers deplore this. Authorities cordoned off most of the central district of Cihangir and prevented people from gathering. The protest was previously banned for security reasons.

Security forces surrounded and detained people with rainbow flags and other symbols of sexual and gender diversity even before the protest began. According to the MLSA Bar Association, among those arrested was Bulent Kilic, an AFP photographer. Despite the police measures, people waving rainbow flags gathered in the narrow streets of Cihangir, a neighborhood where many artists, authors and theater personalities live, while residents expressed their disapproval of the arrests by hitting pots.

Several associations had launched the pride march under the slogan “resistance”, expressing criticism of what they described as an increasingly hostile environment for LGBT people in Turkey. The authorities also banned other events related to Pride Week. Having been held unimpeded for more than 10 years, the Istanbul Pride Parade has come under increasing pressure since it was first banned in 2015.

See also  The Green Corridor: tens of thousands on the streets of France - Ultima Ora

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Putin “will die in two years, he is seriously ill.” The indiscretion of the Ukrainian spy Budanov

June 26, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Who was driving the car – Libero Quotidiano

June 26, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Ukraine and Putin: ‘We will supply Belarus with Iskander-M missiles’. Severodonetsk completely occupied by the Russians – the world

June 26, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Michael Guerrero has been elected the new mayor of Pharma. The center-left returned to victory in the city after 24 years

June 27, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Webuild, Texas green light for high-speed line

June 27, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Sophie Codegoni’s wrath “Pagliaccia”

June 27, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Summer 2022, there is some interesting news. Map reveals the first show for the months of July and August »ILMETEO.it

June 27, 2022 Karen Hines