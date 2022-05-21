Turin-Rome, Newspaper Report Cards: Ibrahim Jer, Found Veritut

Daily Report Cards Turin Rome – La Rome He concludes his seasonal adventure in league With a clear victory over Turin Against 3-0. stent Ibrahim and rigor Lorenzo Pellegrini They decided on a game that was never in question. Also great performance for Kumbula, Shumorodov And to try again Veritut. Right in the middle of the game, upon entering, Zaniolo A penalty kick ended the match even if he missed the goal on two occasions.

Corriere della Sera

Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Kumpula 7, Ibanez 6.5; Spinazzola 6, Veretout 6, Oliveira 6, Zalewski 7; 7 pilgrims; Shumorodov 6.5, Abraham 7.5. take over: Cristante 6.5, Karsdorp 6, Zaniolo 6.5, El Shaarawy sv., Vina sv. Attached Mourinho 7.5.

Republic

Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6, Kumpula 6, Ibanez 6; Spinzola 6, Feritot 6.5, Oliveira 6, Zalosky 6; 7 pilgrims; Shumorodov 6, Abraham 7.5. take over: Cristante 6, Karsdorp 6, Zaniolo 6.5, El Shaarawy sv, Vina sv. Attached Mourinho 7.

the weather

Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Kumpula 6.5, Ibanez 6.5; Spinzola 6, Feritot 6.5, Oliveira 6, Zalewski 6.5; 7 pilgrims; Shumorodov 6.5, Abraham 7.5. take over: Cristante 6, Karsdorp 6, Zaniolo 6.5, El Shaarawy sv, Vina sv. Attached Mourinho 7.

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Kumpula 7, Ibanez 6.5; Spinazzola 6.5, Feritot 6.5, Oliveira 6, Zalewski 6.5; 7 pilgrims; Shumorodov 6, Abraham 7.5. take over: Cristante 6, Karsdorp 6, Zaniolo 6, El Shaarawy sv, Vina sv. Attached Mourinho 7.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6, Kumpula 7, Ibanez 6.5; Spinzola 6, Feritot 6.5, Oliveira 6, Zalewski 6.5; 7 pilgrims; Shumorodov 6, Abraham 7.5. take over: Cristante 6, Karsdorp 6, Zaniolo 6, El Shaarawy sv, Vina sv. Attached Mourinho 7.

Prophet

Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Kumpula 6, Ibanez 6; Spinzola 6, Feritot 6.5, Oliveira 6, Zalewski 6.5; Pellegrini 7.5; Shumorodov 6.5, Abraham 7.5. take over: Cristante 6, Karsdorp 6, Zaniolo 6.5, El Shaarawy sv, Vina sv. Attached Mourinho 7.

ROMANIEWS.EU

Roy Patricio 6; Mancini 6.5, Kumpula 7, Ibanez 7; Spinzola 6, Feritot 6.5, Oliveira 6, Zalewski 6.5; 7 pilgrims; Shumorodov 6, Ibrahim 8. take over: Cristante sv, Karsdorp sv, Zaniolo 6,5, El Shaarawy sv, Vina sv. Attached Mourinho 7.