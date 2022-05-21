May 21, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Turin-Rome, Newspaper Report Cards: Ibrahim Jer, Found Veritut

Turin-Rome, Newspaper Report Cards: Ibrahim Jer, Found Veritut

Mirabelle Hunt May 21, 2022 2 min read
teddy pictures

Daily Report Cards Turin Rome – La Rome He concludes his seasonal adventure in league With a clear victory over Turin Against 3-0. stent Ibrahim and rigor Lorenzo Pellegrini They decided on a game that was never in question. Also great performance for Kumbula, Shumorodov And to try again Veritut. Right in the middle of the game, upon entering, Zaniolo A penalty kick ended the match even if he missed the goal on two occasions.

Read also:
Turin-Rome, Romanews.eu . Report Cards

Newspaper Report Cards

Corriere della Sera
Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Kumpula 7, Ibanez 6.5; Spinazzola 6, Veretout 6, Oliveira 6, Zalewski 7; 7 pilgrims; Shumorodov 6.5, Abraham 7.5. take over: Cristante 6.5, Karsdorp 6, Zaniolo 6.5, El Shaarawy sv., Vina sv. Attached Mourinho 7.5.

Republic
Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6, Kumpula 6, Ibanez 6; Spinzola 6, Feritot 6.5, Oliveira 6, Zalosky 6; 7 pilgrims; Shumorodov 6, Abraham 7.5. take over: Cristante 6, Karsdorp 6, Zaniolo 6.5, El Shaarawy sv, Vina sv. Attached Mourinho 7.

the weather
Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Kumpula 6.5, Ibanez 6.5; Spinzola 6, Feritot 6.5, Oliveira 6, Zalewski 6.5; 7 pilgrims; Shumorodov 6.5, Abraham 7.5. take over: Cristante 6, Karsdorp 6, Zaniolo 6.5, El Shaarawy sv, Vina sv. Attached Mourinho 7.

La Gazzetta dello Sport
Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Kumpula 7, Ibanez 6.5; Spinazzola 6.5, Feritot 6.5, Oliveira 6, Zalewski 6.5; 7 pilgrims; Shumorodov 6, Abraham 7.5. take over: Cristante 6, Karsdorp 6, Zaniolo 6, El Shaarawy sv, Vina sv. Attached Mourinho 7.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT
Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6, Kumpula 7, Ibanez 6.5; Spinzola 6, Feritot 6.5, Oliveira 6, Zalewski 6.5; 7 pilgrims; Shumorodov 6, Abraham 7.5. take over: Cristante 6, Karsdorp 6, Zaniolo 6, El Shaarawy sv, Vina sv. Attached Mourinho 7.

See also  Official lineups and how to watch them on TV

Prophet
Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Kumpula 6, Ibanez 6; Spinzola 6, Feritot 6.5, Oliveira 6, Zalewski 6.5; Pellegrini 7.5; Shumorodov 6.5, Abraham 7.5. take over: Cristante 6, Karsdorp 6, Zaniolo 6.5, El Shaarawy sv, Vina sv. Attached Mourinho 7.

ROMANIEWS.EU
Roy Patricio 6; Mancini 6.5, Kumpula 7, Ibanez 7; Spinzola 6, Feritot 6.5, Oliveira 6, Zalewski 6.5; 7 pilgrims; Shumorodov 6, Ibrahim 8. take over: Cristante sv, Karsdorp sv, Zaniolo 6,5, El Shaarawy sv, Vina sv. Attached Mourinho 7.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

video. A football field for a more inclusive future thanks to PepsiCo

May 21, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Set up in the United States, the national team players paid like men – sports

May 21, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

A new relaunch of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid is afraid now

May 20, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Next week, the cold fall will hit Italy, with significant consequences expected; See where and when ILMETEO.it

May 21, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Revenue Agency, which risks returning a bonus of 200 euros

May 21, 2022 Karen Hines
5 min read

TikTokization of the Internet

May 21, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Global Electricity and the Internet at Risk of Chaos: It’s a Matter of Time

May 21, 2022 Karen Hines