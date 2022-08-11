Turin in space – Turin for free

It will also be the “spatial” and cultural middle of August, which, according to tradition, takes place every year in the summer in ARMY yardThe Green Point rises between Corso Monte Lungo and Corso Galileo Ferraris.

In addition to ballroom dancing, Latin American, country, covers of famous songs, bands and the excellent food of local restaurants, Punto Verde opened this year to culture: meetings with authors of novels, articles and cultural events in general.

The following dates, August 9-19, are for Turin in spacea series of meetings organized by Famija Turineisa with Zone 2. (Free entry).