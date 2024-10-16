Turin, imported (and purchased) cadavers for anatomy course students: “In Italy, a small number of cadavers have been donated to science.”

to

Simona de Siero



For university lessons, finds arrive from the USA from the Italian Society of Anatomy. Individuals themselves will make it available with a will. The head can cost up to two thousand euros and the entire body six thousand

“After more than 35 years of activity, I still remember well the first time I had an opportunity as a resident Place your hands on the body and perform surgery. It was a feeling that still moves me and I relive it every time I watch a young surgeon experience this for the first time.” Dr. Maurizio CatalaniHead of the Unit for Otolaryngology at the Humanitas Clinical Institute and President (as well as one of the founders) of the Italian Anatomical Anatomy Association (Aiad).

Turin city centre “Then we had to travel abroad Because in Italy it was not possible to perform surgeries on real bodies Until you have the right to participate in procedures in the operating room – Catalani continues -. Today, however, in Italy there is There are a few centers where this is allowed, one of which is in Turin: This is Ad-chir, the project dedicated to otolaryngologists which allows them for 3 years – out of 4 in the total specialization – to train for free also in this field, performing procedures on parts of corpses.”









































































































Cadaver costs A Human head It can cost up to two thousand euros Whole body Up to six thousand. What’s the matter? from Bodies donated for science So that doctors can conduct experiments and thus advance the management and treatment of diseases, whether therapeutically or surgically. A sensitive topic towards which there is still little sensitivity in our country (and in Piedmont). It is now being discussed in Turinduring the organized session at the University’s Institute of Human Anatomy by the Italian Society of Anatomy (Ayad) and the School of Specialization in Otolaryngology.

Imported from USA A useful opportunity for professionals to exercise and observe “live”, despite the best VR technology. There are 24 students enrolled on the course (only 6 from Piedmont) and during training They will be called to train on half-length bodies imported before US. Bodies donated to science By the will expressed by the same subject When he was still alive, to reach Italy, he had to go through a long process of preservation and licensing. On the other hand, it could not have been otherwise, since in Italy also, due to poor communication on the subject and the consequent lack of awareness of the subject, the bodies donated to science are very few and do not exceed A few dozen a year.

However, Ayyad does not give up, on the contrary, he has grown over the years, always managing to deliver Greater opportunities for "in the field" training for doctors From tomorrow. In fact, this scientific society was born from the friendship of a group of ENT specialists, who for many years worked actively in organizing anatomical dissection courses abroad and in Italy.

Specialties “The diverse professional skills within the group have made it possible to build an international level structure, capable of offering anatomical dissection courses in all areas of ENT surgery and in related specialties, such as oftalmoplastica, dentistry Mr. Dr Implant prosthesis, Neurosurgery, Maxillofacial surgery e Plastic surgery» – Explanation of the founding members on their official communication channels -. The philosophy of our full immersion courses is based on highly practical teaching, great interaction between teachers and students and sufficient availability on the part of teaching staff to respond to all student needs and requirements, so that every student ultimately finds themselves through a course tailored to your needs, allowing everyone to take away the messages. “And the necessary teachings to take home, regardless of their level of initial preparation.”



