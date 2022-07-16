Tudum: On September 24, a date with a Netflix event

Saturday 24th September Return todomthe global virtual event organized by Netflix For audiences, which reached more than 25 million views in 184 countries around the world last year. Five global events will take place over the course of an exciting day filled with exclusive news, trailers and previews, as well as interviews with top creators and Netflix’s biggest stars. The free virtual event is a tribute to Netflix fans and is dedicated to sharing news on over 100 popular TV series, movies and specials from around the world.

On September 24, Todom will cover four continents with five events, taking fans on a whirlwind trip around the world:

On September 24 at 4:00 AM, Todom will start with a show from Korea.

On September 24 at 7:30 AM, fans will have the chance to catch some of the premieres from India.

On September 24 at 7:00 PM, fans will receive exclusive news about upcoming TV series and movies in the US and Europe, and will be able to attend an additional event to announce several upcoming titles from Latin America.

On September 25 at 6:00 AM, Netflix stars from Japan will wrap up the Tudum Festival with an event dedicated to Japanese entertainment.

Tudum will be available to everyone netflix youtube channels in different languages. For the latest news about this event and for more details about the list of titles and celebrities, you can visit the official website Tudum.com/event.