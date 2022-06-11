June 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Tsunami, ECB announcement, Lagarde freeze everyone: savings at risk? ▷ Rinaldi: 'A disaster with our money'

Tsunami, ECB announcement, Lagarde freeze everyone: savings at risk? ▷ Rinaldi: ‘A disaster with our money’

Karen Hines June 12, 2022 1 min read

Finally came the announcement, the European Central Bank, through the voice of President Christine Lagarde, formally decided to raise interest rates. After 11 years of expansionary monetary policy, the European Central Bank made the decision to rein in liquidity by seeking to cool an overheating inflation economy. The interest rate announced by Lagarde will be raised from July by a quarter point increase.

The ECB decision follows the dynamics already initiated by the Federal Reserve, the US central bank. In addition to interfering with interest rates, Lagarde, both a key point, has announced the end of a plan to buy public and private securities. According to Maria Antonio Rinaldi, MEP for Lega, Lagarde’s decision was a huge mistake, endangering the Italian budget and our country’s economy at a sensitive moment. The European Central Bank is being assessed at a critical moment, two years after the pandemic and the massive increase in energy prices due to the conflict in Ukraine.

For Rinaldi, the announcement of the European Central Bank, without providing an alternative economic support plan at a critical stage in the global economy, represents a serious risk factor for Italy. Markets appear to have confirmed Rinaldi’s concerns, with a major crash in the Milan Stock Exchange following the words of the European Central Bank chief.

See also  Fixed Coupon Fixed Rate at 26%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Two great ideas for making an inexpensive, removable and easy-to-install mosquito net for windows and balconies and keeping bugs out of the house

June 11, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Postal coupons, it’s time to invest: prices are skyrocketing

June 11, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Superbonus, 33.7 billion of funds booked on May 31. Final funds: more than 33.3 billion allocated by the Conte and Draghi governments

June 11, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Palermo, flight from the polls: 90 presidents give up

June 12, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Tsunami, ECB announcement, Lagarde freeze everyone: savings at risk? ▷ Rinaldi: ‘A disaster with our money’

June 12, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Jessica Selassie: Parents, Origins, Age, Boyfriend, Graduation

June 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The Chinese space station will be ready by the end of the year

June 12, 2022 Karen Hines