Try Try Sa Sa: On Prime Video, with Frank Matano

Among the news that was officially announced today, Tuesday, July 19, 2022 during the event Prime Video Presents Italy 2022held in Rome, there is also a new format entitled Try Sa Saavailable at Prime video In the 2022.

He will be the protagonist of this new program Frank Matano Which we actually saw in Prime Video in the first two seasons of lol – who laughs outside (respectively as a competitor and as a co-host along with Fedez) which we’ll also see in the Christmas show of very funny Titled LOL Xmas Special: Who Laughs Outside.

Try Sa Sa It will be a comedy show focused onimprovisation And on comic entertainment. Frank Matano will be the leader of the band with a steady staff of 4 comedians, Maceo Capatunda, Maria de Biasi, Eduardo Ferrari And the Aurora Lyon.

In each episode, the four comedians will have to perform a series of fee And the Challenges Improvised, decided by both the conductor and the audience in the studio. Drawings can be singles or include the participation of other comedians.

There will also be guests participating, improvising with the established cast. Confirmed guests so far will be Francesco Mandelli, Corrado Nozzo, Valeria Angioni And the little money.

also Try Sa SaTherefore, it is a comedy based game which is the Italian adaptation of the format Whose line is this for anyway?Designed by Dan Patterson and Mark Levison for Hat Trick Productions.

In the United States, the comedy show reached its nineteenth edition while in the United Kingdom, ten issues were released in the 1990s. In the United States, the format won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2003.

Whose line is this for anyway? It is also made in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and India.