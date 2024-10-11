Friday, October 11, 2024
Trumpism has already won

By: Samson Paul

Date:

“The Economist” declares that this is why

Federico Rampini / Corriere TV

In his video column, “East and West», Federico Rampini comments on the latest developments in American politics starting with a headline in the British weekly newspaper ‘EconomistAccording to which American policy has become “Trumpian.” «We are not referring to the method, but to government actions and programs – notes Rampini – The Economist gives a negative reading of the new state of the economy. Harris, who moves to his opponent’s positions. The newspaper goes so far as to say that at this stage, it does not matter who wins on November 5th. It seems that Trump’s ideas have already triumphed, first and foremost regarding immigration: “Kamala Harris also wants to close the border -He explains- On the issue of energy policies and climate change, Kamala no longer wants to ban fossil energy. For the economist, An early Trump victory would be a disaster“But the rule of democracy is that we cannot continue to impose ideologies that they do not share on the majority of voters. The extremist ideas supported by Kamala Harris in 2020 have led to very unfortunate results In the end, he decided to submit to the will of the moderate majority prevailing within his party».

October 11, 2024

© All rights reserved

