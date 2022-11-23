Trump stands trial for tax fraud in October 2023 – The World

The civil trial of Donald Trump and his children for tax fraud will begin on October 2, 2023, 13 months before the presidential election for the White House. The trial stems from the accusation brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to which the former president and his three sons inflated the value of the family business’s assets to obtain more favorable financial terms from banks. James is asking Trump and his sons for $250 million in damages on behalf of the state, as well as a ban on corporate governance.

A slap in the face to Donald Trump from the Supreme Court, which denied the former president’s request to block the delivery of his tax returns to the House committee that he has been requesting for years. The Washington Post reported that they confirmed that it was a unanimous decision of the Elders.

The Supreme Court decision gives the Treasury Department the green light to turn over six years of tax records of Trump and some of his companies to the House Ways and Means Committee as soon as possible. The billionaire accused the commission’s Democrats of launching a witch-hunt to impede him.

Time is not on the side of the Democrats who lead the committee. The request for documents will almost certainly end in January, when Republicans take control of the House of Representatives, which was won in the midterm elections.