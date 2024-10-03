Thursday, October 3, 2024
Search
Top News

Trump – Harris, US Elections Live Latest News | New accusation against Trump. WsJ: “Musk has been supporting conservatives with donations for years”

By: Noah French

Date:

Wall Street Journal: “Musk has financially supported a variety of conservative causes over the years”

In view of the next US presidential election, billionaire Elon Musk, who has publicly announced his political and financial support for former president and Republican White House candidate Donald Trump, has been personally supporting various causes and initiatives in the political arena. American conservative for a few years.

This was reported by the “Wall Street Journal” newspaper, according to which the Tesla CEO donated millions of dollars to groups close to former Trump collaborator Stephen Miller and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The contributions, so far unknown to the public, demonstrate how Musk has supported conservative initiatives and candidates when the billionaire formed a political action group to support Trump last year.

For example, in the fall of 2022, according to the newspaper, Musk allocated more than 50 million dollars to a series of advertising campaigns by “Citizens for Sanity”, a conservative group close to Miller, which mainly affected key states for the midterm election period. That year.

See also  Weather trend for New Year's Eve 2023, between anticyclone and some rain. Trend « 3B Meteo
Previous article
Bianca shows the scar after ovarian cancer removal: “Life is beautiful”
Next article
Amerigo Vespucci arrives in Darwin, the 24th leg of the World Tour – Vespucci Village, Italy

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska