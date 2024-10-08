Trump – Harris, US Elections Live Latest News | Musk: “If Trump doesn’t win, will they arrest me and assassinate Kamala Harris? It’s pointless, they’ll just put another toy”

Hurricane Milton was the “October surprise” of this election

While the controversy and Republican attacks on the federal government’s response to Hurricane Helen have not yet subsided, Florida is still reeling from the fury of a Category 5 storm, now packing winds of 281 kilometers per hour. Besides the potential risk to human lives and settlements, the new hurricane is set to put more pressure on the Biden-Harris administration, giving Donald Trump more opportunity to attack his Democratic opponent. According to The Hilk, Hurricane Milton could be an October surprise — an event close to an election in American political and journalistic jargon that, surprisingly, will determine the outcome of this election battle — is a headwind. In the two-header, Harris has a slight three-point lead nationally, according to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll. “It really depends on the impact of Hurricane Milton in Florida and North Carolina, which will really test the government’s response, if there are failures of the National Guard or FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Trump can say ‘I told you so,'” a Republican strategist explained to The Hill. “They’re not planning a response. If Trump can take full advantage of that, it will be a real test,” he says, adding that victory in key states like North Carolina “depends on convincing a small group of independent voters. .”

Trump has been attacking the Democratic administration and Harris for days for their incompetence in responding to Hurricane Helen, which left at least 200 dead in late September, half of them in North Carolina, and hundreds of people are still missing. To do so, the former president doesn’t hesitate to use arguments that have been proven false, such as the Biden administration used “all FEMA funds” to house undocumented immigrants and now only hurricane victims will receive them. 750 billion dollars have been earmarked by the central government for the worst affected areas. “Trump uses every argument he can to convince the bottom 5% of the undecided that he knows disasters are traumatic for victims and wants to use their difficult situations to sway people in his direction,” Darrell opined for The Hill West. At the Brookings Institution, he underlined that “the problem is the promotion of conflicting false narratives by local administrators.”