Trump – Harris Latest US Election News Live | The Internet is moving towards a “new touch”

Jumping on stage, praising Trump: The Internet is buzzing about the ‘new musk’

(Viviana Mazza, our correspondent in Butler, Pennsylvania) One month before the presidential elections in America, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, got on stage and began jumping with his arms in the air as Donald Trump introduced him in Butler, Pennsylvania. As she jumped, her “Occupy Mars” T-shirt rose, revealing her hijab. The crowd chanted: “Elon! Elon!”

It was the first campaign appearance for the Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink owner, who offered his “full support” to Trump just minutes after he was seen rising with his fist raised under the blows of Butler’s attacker on July 13. In August, he gave an interview on his social network X and often writes posts for him. Musk then pointed to the black hat he was wearing that said “Make America Great Again” and said into the microphone: “You see, I’m not just MAGA, I’m DARK MAGA.” “Dark Maga” is a “meme,” an idea that has been spreading on social media since 2022, conveying Trump’s message in a darker, more nihilistic version in light of 2024, as if to say that Republicans have had enough of “be good.” Dark Maga is also a cryptocurrency. , his value rose after the billionaire’s sentencing. But critics of Musk and Trump reposted dozens of memes mocking the way he jumps on stage: photos spread on the X platform with the hashtag #DorkMaga (loser magician).

Musk has undergone a complete political shift: in the past he has voted for Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden. In 2022, he said Trump was too old to run again; The former president responded on social media by recalling that Musk “came to the White House to ask me to help with his many projects that receive federal subsidies, from electric cars that don’t run long enough… to rockets that don’t go anywhere.” He described himself as a Republican fan… “I could have said, ‘Get on your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it.” But then everything changed between the two. In Butler, the Republican White House nominee praised the businessman for making Tesla cars. He “saved freedom of expression” by purchasing Twitter and turning it into the “X” social media network. He reported that Musk promised him that man would walk on Mars before the end of Trump’s next term. Elon declared that “the resolve of a leader” appears in the most difficult moments, and that there is “a president who cannot Down the stairs” (Biden) and “a president rises with his fist raised under the bullets.” Then, in a thick South African accent, he implored viewers to vote, saying that if they did not “this election will be the last: that is my prediction.”