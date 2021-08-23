Tropical Storm Henry lands in Rhode Island: a thousand flights canceled and a wave up to 6 meters high in the northeastern United States

The Tropical Storm Henry It landed on the northeastern coast of the United States near Rhode Island, in a full-fledged flood emergency. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Henry made landfall around 12:30 (local time) in the town of Westerly, after passing over Block Island, a small but popular tourist island. Henry, which was downgraded to a tropical storm as it approached land, had maximum winds of 96 km/h, produced Waves up to 5.8 meters In some places before touching the ground (see image in sliding gallery above).

Rhode Island closed major bridges in the state due to high winds. All roads in the Misquamicut community have been closed due to wind-caused flooding. Misquamicut is a small group of hotels and beach cottages that were badly damaged by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Approx. 74,000 people I’m helpless in Rhode Island and Cad 20,000 in Connecticut.

Millions of people are prepared for floods, power outages and downed trees due to the storm. More than a thousand flights have been canceled so far, and the two international airports, Newark and Boston Logan, have been the hardest hit so far. cities New Jersey They reported heavy rain and flooded streets. Already reached some sites 200 mm rain. In New York, many subway stations remained submerged and dozens of cars trapped in the tunnels. It also closed all local and high-speed rail lines in the corridor between the Big Apple and Boston. And also problems for traffic, with many communication routes closed due to flooding.

US President Joe Biden agreed to a statement State of emergency for New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. The entire northeastern coast of the United States is on high alert with more than 35 million people affected at risk of flooding, especially in the Boston, New York, Philadelphia and New Jersey area. Precipitation risk is at level 3 out of 4 Flooding is expected in many areas where the water level is expected to reach 12-15 cm.

To find such a situation in the Long Island and New England region, we must go back 30 years, when Hurricane Bob hit the coasts of Massachusetts and Connecticut in 1991, and Hurricane Gloria hit Long Island in 1985.

In the meantime, they are at least 16 The dead due to the catastrophe Flood that struck the United States Tennessee. Two of the victims are seven-month-old twins who were snatched away from their parents by the force of a flood after record rains that inundated their home and swept them away. The small town of Waverley, less than 100 kilometers from Nashville, was devastated by the flood, and it is now almost completely submerged. Searching for dozens of people: according to the authorities, 51 calendar scattered.