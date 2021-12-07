Trieste, the mother of a pregnant woman who was suffering from goiter and was in intensive care at the hospital, has died. The whole family is no wax

The mother of a 45-year-old pregnant woman, who was also injured, was hospitalized at Borgo Trento Hospital in Verona, where, like the rest of the family, No Vox both died of goiter. The victim was 68 years old and had been admitted to the intensive care unit at Katinara Hospital in Trieste for about twenty days. In the Nemo Govt ward of Julian Hospital, her husband was treated for the same reason. The whole family, in fact, refused to be vaccinated. On November 20, her daughter’s health deteriorated rapidly. So he was previously transferred to Verona and admitted to the hospital in the intensive care unit.

The whole family was infected with the virus In the last few weeks. No Vox, the pregnant woman and her husband were first infected and then the mother tested positive, and within a few days her health deteriorated, and today she died at Trieste Health Center.