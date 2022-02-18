February 18, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Treviso goes to Glasgow, Zebras Challenge - OA Sport . postponed

Treviso goes to Glasgow, Zebras Challenge – OA Sport . postponed

Mirabelle Hunt February 18, 2022 2 min read

United Rugby League is back and this weekend’s European matches will take place for the 12th day (The South African derbies were held last weekend), with Benetton Treviso to be held in Glasgow. On the other hand, Zebri Parma’s transfer to Cardiff has been postponed.

The match between Cardiff Rugby and Zepri Parma has been postponed due to bad weatherEspecially the high winds sweeping the southeast region of the United Kingdom. Weather conditions making the outdoor match dangerous for the Federal franchise, therefore, the match was postponed to a later date.

Instead the match will take place in Glasgow where Benetton will arrive in Treviso on Saturday afternoon. Venice arrives on time after the draw at the end of January in Newport and the break due to the Six Nations. Many absences from both teams, specifically in light of the continental championship that will return to the scene in a week, but it represents a very important challenge for both teams in terms of qualifying.

Rugby, Italy squad for the match against Ireland in the 2022 Six Nations Championship

The Scots are currently in third place overall rankings and are back from four consecutive successes, while Benetton Treviso is eighth In the last five matches, he achieved two wins, two defeats and a draw in Newport. Thus, conquering the points in Glasgow will be key to the sons of Marco Portolami who want to cement their place in the top eight, meaning those deserving of access to the next playoffs and the Champions Cup.

See also  In Palmeiras 10 million plus 3 bonuses, contracts will be concluded tomorrow. The player expected in the capital in the next few days »LaRoma24.it - ​​All news, news and insights live on FC Roma

For the Glasgow match, choose Marco Portolami An overgrown triangle formed with Tommy Bell as the far, while the wings would be Reno Smith on the left and Lorenzo Bani on the right. In the middle are Filippo Drago and Joaquin Riera. The medium is run at the opening by Thomas Albornoz and Alessandro Garbessi in Scrum. The green and white package shows Argentine props Thomas Gallo and Nahuel Tetaz in the foreground, after Giacomo Nicotera. In the second line, the South African couple was formed by Captain Ernie Herbst and Karl Wegener. Scrum has been upgraded with the third streak made up of editions Manuel Zuliani and Yaree Fantini, making their green and white debut. The third midfield will be Lorenzo Cannone.

Photo: Mattia Radoni – LBS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

ATP Delray Beach 2022, Reilly Opelka and Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the quarter-finals – OA Sport

February 18, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Rugby, South Africa threatens Italy’s position in the six countries

February 18, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Coronavirus in Italy and the world: news and COVID-19 situation bulletin for today, February 17th. alive

February 17, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Hermes leads the US (+ 42%)

February 18, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

What happens if the European Central Bank raises interest rates?

February 18, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Letizia of Spain, a fairy tale in leather dress and high-heeled shoes

February 18, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Gravitational wave detector in space to solve the mysteries of the universe?

February 18, 2022 Karen Hines