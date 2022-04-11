Treviso-based Jacopo Bonato team wins gold at the FIFA U-20 World Championships in Dubai

Italy has a new dream team. Yesterday, on the last day dedicated to the foiling of the World Youth and Cadet Championships in Dubai, the men’s under-20 team repeated the success achieved a month ago at the European Championships in Novi Sad and rose to the top of the world. The Four Blue Musketeers are Damiano de Feroli, Giulio Lombardi, Tommaso Martini and Jacopo Bonato of Treviso. The blue team is unbeaten in four races, the last two World Cup races in Aix-en-Provence and Sabadell, the Europeans, and the world championships already.

As in the European Championships, there was no match in any of the five matches played yesterday. The day started in a 32 draw with a 45-14 victory over Argentina, the Azzurri secured a place in the top eight thanks to a 45-24 win against Israel, while in the quarter-finals they ruled Slovakia 45-21 and in the semi-finals in Poland with a score of 45-30. The final against their French cousins, who were defeated 45-28, is also without stories. The team hierarchy is very clear with Tommaso Martini as the “closest” of matches, and a tight-knit group and Jacopo Bonato ready to take over if necessary.

“I must thank my comrades – these are the words of my master’s student Francesca D’Alessandre and Filippo Cesaro at the Sherma Treviso School – for the feelings they have made me feel all season. We are a great team not only on the podium but also abroad. The dedication goes to the blue crew who didn’t miss anything, to my professors and colleagues.”

Yesterday’s brilliant blue was completed with a silver medal for the women’s team. The team made up of Julia Amore, Irene Bertini, Carlotta Ferrari and Benedetta Pantanetti gave way to US world champion Lauren Serges in the attack for the gold medal.