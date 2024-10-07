Trevi Fountain with low attendance for Jubilee – News

The extraordinary maintenance of the Trevi Fountain begins today: it will be surrounded by transparent panels, but within a month a ‘horseshoe’ walkway will be installed inside the pool, where visitors can enjoy an unprecedented view. There will be a limited number of people on the pavement, so the basin introduced at the end of the works at the time of the Jubilee will be a general rehearsal and experiment for limited entry. In the next phase, the introduction of a “minimum economic contribution” for entry will also be evaluated. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri made the announcement today at the Campidoglio with Culture and Tourism Councilors Miguel Gotor and Alessandro Onorato and Superintendent Claudio Parisi Presicce. It is possible to drop a small coin into a ‘basket’ from the sidewalk.

Three or four months later, in 2025, Gualtieri and Onorato could already introduce the illustrated potential ticket. Entry to the lower part of the fountain is not by reservation or time slots, but Zètema hostesses and stewards allow visitors up to the maximum capacity limit – there are already gates with columns – and wait for them to leave. Go out with something new. The fountain is still visible from the square.

Gualtieri ruled out installing turnstiles.

After renovations in the years 1989-1991 (followed by maintenance of the central part in 1999), the last major renovation, thanks to Fendi’s contribution, took place in 2014-2015 and lasted 17 months. In this case, it is mentioned, it is called “extraordinary maintenance” and lasts approximately 3 months.

Supervised by the Curator of the Capitol and promoted by the Department of Culture of the Capital of Rome, the works were located in an area with high pedestrian traffic and subject to specific microclimatic conditions due to the deterioration phenomena affecting the monument. Biological patinas, weeds and lime deposits in areas with high contact with water.

This action is part of a wider maintenance intervention as part of the Pnrr – Caput Mundi project (extraordinary maintenance of some monumental fountains in the historic center of Rome) which includes the Quirinale Fountain, Barcacia Fountain, Tortoise Fountains and the. Tiare, a total of 1.187 million euros. The walkway, which will be ready within a month, will be useful in solving the congestion problems of the monument and will provide an opportunity to get new information about the visit.

The maintenance intervention focuses on the stone surfaces of the lower part of the monument, especially the area between the edge of the pool and the access steps, which should be thoroughly cleaned. Also, the grouting of joints in various parts of the fountain will be adjusted to preserve its structural and aesthetic integrity.

The works, which cost more than 327 thousand euros, are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

and the Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri notes: “What if there was an anti-bivouac arrangement in the basin of the Trevi Fountain? The fountain has seats, and in fact the purpose of this ban is precisely to allow sitting down to use the monument.

Obviously, this is not the most appropriate place to eat, and there will be limitations. You don’t want to eat inside the museum in front of the Mona Lisa…”

