Trend of the Wall Street, January 19, 2022 session

Major US stock indices ended the session Decreases in the order of one percentage point after the positive start of the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.96% to 35,029 points and the S&P500 lost 0.97% to 4,533 points. Negative performance for the Nasdaq (14,340 points at -1.15%).

Favorable day for Morgan Stanley (+ 1.83%), After the release of financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. The financial institution ended the period with a earnings per share of $ 2.01, compared to $ 1.81 recorded in the same period last year. This figure was higher than the analyst’s consensus of $ 1.95.

More identification with Bank of America (+ 0.39%), After the release of financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. The financial institution ended the period with a return of $ 0.82 per share, compared to $ 0.59 recorded in the same period last year. This figure was higher than the $ 0.75 analyst consensus.