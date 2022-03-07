Trecenta, the Polish National Theater in Canicross – Sports

Trecenta, 07 March 2022 – 2 days of sports and nature. The seventh edition ended on Sunday afternoon Canicross Italy CSENOrganized in cooperation withlion draco runnerin the vast outer estate of the farm “La Bisa” in Trecenta (Ro), there is also the association “Amici della Piazza” for the management of the dining area. Nearly 140 people have arrived in Polisin, coming from all over Italy and abroad, to challenge each other to the tests of ‘canicross’, a dirt sport that takes place between man and dog. An event that in the previous days also witnessed the support and wishes of the President of Veneto, Luca Zaya. In detail, 138 members, with as many as 235 starting in the two days of competition, also attended by the athletes of the Italian national team who will take part in the upcoming World Championships in France. At the end prizes for different categories. Presenting the President of Rovigo County, Enrico Ferrarisregional advisor for the city of Veneto Simona BisagliaMayor of Tricenta Antonio La Roccia. Special award given to Leonardo and Alessandra Tresoldiowners of “La Bisa”.

A unique event that also witnessed the presence of the two-time world champion Anthony Le Moyne, the pioneer of French canicross who has won two world titles and has coaching sessions all over the world (Canada, USA and Mexico). He faced Le Moines, the Italian champion in the national championship competitions. In addition, last Thursday, individual lessons were held during which the French champion made his skills available by launching individual training plans. Moreover, on Saturday afternoon, the first edition of the “Draco Runner Cross Country”, a race of different distances across the country that takes place on a suggestive track between lakes and woods on Trecenta’s property “La Bisa” was held. “We are really very satisfied – they explain Paolo Vitale And the Davis Colombo Fromlion draco runnerIt was great days of sports and nature, all in the name of friendship and healthy competition among the many participants. These come from many Italian regions and islands, as well as athletes from foreign countries. Our lands were able to host them in various accommodation facilities. Thank you to the Friends of the Arena volunteers for our guaranteed food service these days.”