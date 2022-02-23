Treatment of BPH should use Dr Allen’s Device in the first place as BPH isn’t a cancer

T

hermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen’s Device should be used by men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in the first place, when this problem is diagnosed. As BPH is a non-cancerous condition and doesn’t spread metastasize to other parts of the body and, therefore, is not a life-threatening health condition.

The first systematic review

Any correlation between prostate volume and incidence of prostate cancer

found strong evidence that a large prostate may protect against prostate cancer compared with a smaller prostate.

50% of men in their 60s will suffer from lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS). LUTS due to BPH affect 80% men by the age of 80. Therefore, it is important to use safe treatment for BPH in the first place.

Standard BPH treatments are risky for prostate enlargement

Urologists, family doctors or general practitioners prescribe men with BPH various medications: alpha-blockers and hormones (which are 5 alpha-reductase inhibitors, such as Avodart). These medications can cause serious side effects and complications, such as retrograde ejaculation, impotence, and diabetes. As a result of these new health problems, men become depressed, which makes their lives miserable.

A scientific article on “The adverse effects of Tamsulosin in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia” argues that continued prostate gland growth is maintained even when men are given this drug, and that Tamsulosin can also directly affect ejaculation, cognitive function, and mental health.

Another article, titled “The dark side of 5α-reductase inhibitors’ therapy”, states that this treatment produces significant adverse effects in some individuals, including the loss of libido, ED, ejaculatory dysfunction, and potential depression.

Surgery offered to men with BPH involves the removal of a part of or the whole prostate gland. Sadly, all surgical procedures cause inevitable side effects often decreasing men’s quality of life.

Dr Allen’s Device for BPH is safe, effective, and great value for money

Contrary to BPH medications and surgery, Dr Allen’s Device is a safe treatment option for relieving LUTS, including frequent or urgent need to urinate, increased frequency of urination at night, difficulty with starting urination, and weak urine stream. Thermobalancing therapy with Dr Allen’s Device is a patented non-invasive medical technology. The patent granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office confirms the uniqueness of this treatment for chronic internal diseases, including chronic prostatitis and BPH.

A large clinical trial confirms that Dr Allen’s Device reduces the size of enlarged prostate and eases urinary symptoms due to BPH. It works by improving capillary blood circulation in the affected prostate gland, and the details of the treatment mechanism are described in this scientific article, titled “Innovative Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen’s Device for the first time employ body energy to treat chronic prostatic diseases effectively” https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40887-020-00035-0.

Dr Allen’s Device has worked well for treating men with BPH

Dr Simon Allen explains that prostate enlargement, known as BPE or BPH, forms a common process of ageing, and requires a safe treatment in the first place. Dr Allen has shared his medical knowledge and clinical trials data at various international conferences around the world: in Spain, Italy, China, the UK, and other countries.

Fine Treatment, http://finetreatment.com, has been advancing healthcare through their ground-breaking research and development focused on men’s health. Fine Treatment ensures that men all over the world can benefit from using Dr Allen’s Device at home and enjoy a higher quality of life with Thermobalancing therapy.

Multiple case studies observed for over a decade show that Dr Allen’s Device dissolves kidney stones and relieves back pain. Therefore, Fine Treatment is conducting new clinical trials on Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen’s Device for patients with kidney stone disease and low back pain. These innovation studies are supported by a grant from OxLEP Business and the European Regional Development Fund.

Furthermore, Fine Treatment is registered with the UK Department for International Trade. For over 10 years, Dr Allen’s Device has been successfully used by thousands of men across 100 countries.

