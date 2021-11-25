Traveling abroad in 2022 and living in retirement is the place to be

Let’s see how we go abroad in 2022 and live after retirement. This is where it is possible. For those who want to transcend national borders. What are the most famous Italian destinations for retirees? Because, compared to Italy, there are countries in the world in which it is worth more to retire.

This is it, Where life is cheaper Thus, it is possible to take advantage of the greater purchasing power. In particular, to move abroad in 2022 and live in retirement, these three stand out among the most popular destinations. From Portugal to Cyprus, passing through countries such as Albania.

In detail, to move abroad in 2022 and live after retirement Portugal In recent years it has been one of the most popular destinations. Only by Italian retirees. Also, compared to Italy, the cost of living is currently lower in Italy Albania. The same goes for Cipro Where, in particular, for foreign pensions, it is possible to take advantage of preferential taxation.

But having said that, in order to move abroad in 2022 and live in retirement, there are still many other aspects to evaluate. Thus, not only those of a purely economic and financial nature. So let’s see what these factors can be critical for Choose a foreign country over another.

The most popular destinations for Italian retirees, when and why

In particular, to move abroad in 2022 and live in retirement, the language must be considered. Which at first can generate coping problems. Moreover, compared to the Italian state, it is also necessary for a foreign country to evaluate the characteristics of the health system.

In addition, from Italy to the chosen country, before moving, it is necessary to know the procedures and, above all, the bureaucratic timing. Those that aim to master Residence tax transfer.