Trailer, platforms and release period announced, there will be two heroes – Nerd4.life

September 14, 2022

Trailer, platforms and release period announced, there will be two heroes

Trailer, platforms and release period announced, there will be two heroes

September 14, 2022

At the RGG Summit 2022 it was revealed Like Dragon 8 (Also known as the sequel to Yakuza Like a Dragon.) A first trailer has been released indicating that the release has been scheduled 2024 On PC (Steam and Windows Store), Xbox One, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S and PS5.

In the trailer we can see that Ichiban Kazuga and Kazuma Kiryu Both of them will be present in the game, and most importantly, they will both be protagonists in Like a Dragon 8. Thus we will be able to live the adventures like the old character and the new character.

The developers couldn’t say much about Like a Dragon 8 during RGG Summit 2022. They emphasized that the focus of the series is the story and the game It will be an RPG game Similar to Chapter Seven (Yakuza: Like a Dragon, in the West).

Kazuma Kiryu In Like a Dragon 8 it looks a little different from what fans remember, but the developers say there is a reason behind this choice and we’ll find out throughout the story. It was also revealed that many of the dialogues had already been recorded by the voice actors.

Tell us, what do you think of this show? Is Dragon 8 convincing to you?

We finally leave you like a dragon! Ishin, shown with a new trailer at RGG Summit 2022.

