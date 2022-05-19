May 19, 2022

Trailer, photos, release period and platforms revealed – Nerd4.life

Publisher Nacon and developer Spiders officially announced today GreedFall 2 The dying worldIt is a follow-up to the hit role-playing game released three years ago. The release period for this new game is 2024. Reference platforms are computer and console, is better defined. He also shot a trailer and some photos.

As shown, GreedFall 2 The Dying World will be a prefix Set three years before the original game. Players will play as a native of Ter Frade who has been uprooted from the island and forcibly brought to the Jakan continent, while the ancient world is ravaged by wars and the Malechore plague. The protagonist will have to use diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as the help of allies, to put an end to the man’s obsession with conquest and restore his freedom.

We also know that GreedFall 2 The Dying World will be a Role playing game Based on history and choices. The combat system, however, would be “more tactical”.

Jehan RousseauSpiders, founder and director of Spiders, said, “Although we are working on Steelrising, our love for the GreedFall universe has never gone away and we are excited to be back. In this new chapter, players explore the ancient continent. Which will be made up of larger and more diverse environments. There will be allies New and new factions and I hope they go on unforgettable adventures.”

Alan FalkNACON CEO, added: “We are delighted to introduce GreedFall 2 The Dying World, the new Spiders game for everyone. Many fans around the world have requested this sequel and we are excited to release this new game that these fans will definitely love. We also hope that the game attracts New players and all fans of RPGs, great stories, action and fantasy.”

GreedFall has sold two million copies and is one of the Spiders’ greatest successes, both from critics and audiences. Here’s our review of the PS5 release and The De Vespe Conspiracy DLC.

