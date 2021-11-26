November 26, 2021

Trademark registered by Level-5 is invalidated in the USA - Nerd4.life

Trademark registered by Level-5 is invalidated in the USA – Nerd4.life

Noah French November 26, 2021 1 min read

Brand MacDonald Musashi, Registered Level-5, Has been Not valid By the United States Patent Office. The Japanese house has not issued any notice to use it, thus it has expired.

What does this mean? Level-5 may have abandoned the idea of ​​creating a Macedon Musashi port for Western nations. The reason for this choice seems very clear: the Japanese launch is real Disaster.


Megadon Musashi’s trademark expires in the United States

The game is exclusive Nintendo Switch, Launched on November 11, 2021 and despite its swing marketing campaign and good comments from the local press in its first week, Famitsu failed to even reach the top 10 spots. Imagine for a second you were transposed into the karmic driven world of Earl (5).

However, take everything carefully. The brand is registered in Europe and Level-5 has not made any announcement in this regard, so the situation is still emerging. You can buy an imported copy, which will become a much-loved game by collectors in the future due to low sales.

