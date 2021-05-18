May 18, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Tracy or Salvini? No, who is the real winner in the reopening" - Libero Codidiano

“Tracy or Salvini? No, who is the real winner in the reopening” – Libero Codidiano

Noah French May 18, 2021 2 min read

The Reopening order It was unanimously approved by the Council of Ministers and is to be published in the Official Gazette by the day of Sergio Matterella’s signature. This time Mario Draghi Despite the league’s efforts to ensure immediate implementation of the midnight curfew order extension, everyone was able to agree on a reopening and curfew order. Speaks The last half of eight – Broadcast of La7 Lily GrooperAlessandro Salusti He commented on what happened today in Palazzo Chiki, where a compromise was found between the line of criticism and prudence.

There are two winners”, The director began Free, Then explained: “The first vaccine, It made everyone agree because it has its consequences. Scientists have done a great job, although some do not go in any particular order, and there are still supporters of different studies today, but the vaccine makes everyone agree, first and foremost they were able to bring it to the Italians very quickly, and secondly because there is an official leadership in government ”. Do not want to be compared in public with Salusti Giuseppe ConteHowever, it is clear that there is a difference with Tracy and that is definite.

“Gonzalez struggled to keep the majority in check, and every day a problem arose – underlining the director Free – Drake, on the other hand, manages it with power. Drake had to do two things, take vaccines and Europe’s money home. The first did it, the second does it. “So for now, the outlook for the PM could be positive.

READ  Reads and monitors the arrival of the USA Ambassador to Mayor Donati - Chronicle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Car components, chip shortage will last until 2023. Biden is also concerned about large American technology and automotive companies

May 17, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

“What problems do you have? Get the Northern League ministers back from government” – Libero Codidiano

May 17, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

USA, at the age of 11, interviewed Obama at the White House: Damon Weaver dies of natural causes

May 17, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

“Tracy or Salvini? No, who is the real winner in the reopening” – Libero Codidiano

May 18, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

The tax authorities will control everything: who are the first to be at risk

May 18, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

“The world needs female power,” says Julia Gamma, Second Miss Universe.

May 18, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

No more radio waves, here’s the laser, over 100 times more effective and faster

May 18, 2021 Karen Hines