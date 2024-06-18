Track of Putin’s fleet

- everyone Articles From the website, and also from the application
The UK has called a security briefing after the Russian nuclear submarine Kazan was discovered by a Royal Air Force P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft in Scotland’s western coastal waters. The Moscow submarine’s location was determined thanks to sonar buoys used to monitor undersea activity. Kazan was located on 5 June near the British nuclear base at Faslane. This facility is home to all four of London’s Vanguard-class submarines – HMS Vanguard, Vengeance, Victorious and Vigilant – each equipped with Trident intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Russia and Moscow’s super planes (with glide bombs) in range of Ukrainian drones: this is how Kiev embarrasses Putin’s air force
