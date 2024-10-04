“Tovin in doubt, Christensen out.”

Two dead and injured

“An important match also for Lecce. We worked carefully and with great concentration. We lost the last two matches, and now we will try with all our might to find other points. We do not want to hide, against Inter in some parts, we lost.” We played well, but we know there is room for improvement. We will have to play consistently, put energy on the pitch and perform well overall to get the three points. Inter, Lecce are a team with good players, who know how to put their opponents in a difficult situation. I’m happy because Able to rely on our fans as well as Kamara, they have trained, and Christensen will not be there, while. “We will decide tomorrow about Thauvin. He suffered a painful bruise, and two days after the match he was unable to train. We will see how he is tomorrow. We have a good team and we cannot wait to play.”

About defensive mistakes

“We made mistakes and were punished. You can’t give up certain things to Inter. When you’re at a disadvantage, everything becomes more difficult regardless of the opponent. We talked about that with the players. We lost the ball a lot. Chances are created through transitions on balls.” “Which we often miss, we talked about that and I hope we make fewer mistakes in the next matches, and I hope we have more possession of the ball to make the opponent run after the ball. Moreover, they are mistakes that belong to the past, and now we must fully focus on Lecce.” .

On training

“We definitely want to win, we have prepared but as we always do. Every week it is more solid but I know very well that we still need time to improve our mechanics, especially for defence, against Inter we played at the same level.” Which he used in Parma in the second half. We will probably keep this playing system. I hope the team’s mechanics will improve more and more. We are still in the process. The players must mix well. Tomorrow we will keep Kabasele, and Zemora will be on the left. There will be the same defence. It is important for the players to play together, and we know that we have to focus on the defensive phase and need a step forward in the offensive phase. We will maintain many of the things we have already seen with Inter and I hope that the understanding between my players will improve. We saw many moments of the match against Inter, we did well at times but we were playing against Inter who played well, if you see what rotations they have, you can see what team they have. Tomorrow is another match, we have to be convinced of ourselves, and with the encouragement of our fans as well.”