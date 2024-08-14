Tourists in Naples, the last sprint: “end of summer turning point”

The Federalbergh condemned it with President Toto Naldi “Hotel arrivals are 10% less than last year, we have rooms 70% full these days, but the quality of services has increased.” From the municipality – from the Tourism Observatory – they don’t agree, and resume data showing that Naples is full of visitors and hotels that are certainly not performing badly. So how are things? There are tourists, that’s for sure, and you see many of them around Naples.

Head of the tourism wing of the union Giovanna Mozzarella Look ahead. “The problem – he says – is not so complicated: a real drop in arrivals does not last more than ten days, because the last week of the current month and the forecasts for September and October give better numbers than 2023. This is a record year.

I should point out that there is a decline in attendance, but turnover is not constant. It is the most expensive time of the year, there are no Italians because the costs are very high, on the other hand many foreign tourists spend more, a new phenomenon, the analysis of the data must be seen in this. environment”. In short, the pragmatism of entrepreneurs promises a growing sector in the city and is a driving force for the economy of Naples. And the news is that Naples rarely has this period of the year, but above all the analysis that will emerge in the next two months, underlined by Mazzarella, tourism is one to watch out for. Strengthens faith and belief that the department is better and better.

The data is in line with Palazzo San Giacomo expectations It has prepared in advance for this further step of development. Projections came out of the studio on June 20 “Naples grows with tourism” Make sure that the second half of August, September and October is worth more in terms of visits and overnight stays than the Christmas period. «In the period April-October 2023 – we read – a monthly average was recorded, which fluctuates One million and 200 thousand night stay, With significant growth compared to the previous year. In all months except February, it was always there 800 thousand is over the overnight stay limitA sign that Naples is truly starting to be attractive 365 days a year. The first data for 2024 is higher than 2023.”

The aim – basically – is to reach at least one million and 300 thousand visitors. It doesn’t end there: “With an average stay of three days, Naples is the Italian city – after Rome – where tourists stay the longest. The level of satisfaction of visitors to the city in the first months of this year is higher than that recorded in 2023, thanks to its historical monuments, heritage, culture and folklore and Food and wine have reached the highest rating » This is a photo taken by the studio of the municipality with the patronage of Federico II.

But after clearing the short-term outlook, Summer still produced record numbers. Apart from hotels, additional data on illegal activity or hospitality should be included. The expertsTourism Observatory They were “diagnosed, admitted and legally brought back 400 structures». And the “single code” that will come into effect in September will make the hunt for cheaters and those involved in unfair competition even more precise and targeted.

Let’s go to other data: “In July there were one million and 226 thousand visitors with an increase of about 20% compared to the same period last year. August – according to the predictions of the laboratory – there should be an increase of at least 60 thousand tourists, which means that it will reach one million and 280 thousand. Average on weekends 82,000 hotels for two nights, 123 thousand for three nights and 164 thousand for 4 nights beauty. A very long and unknown time in our latitudes, which has many positive implications not only for Naples.” These are the predictions of the remaining laboratory in the current month: 90,000 people will stop in Naples for 2 nights; 3 nights 135 thousand and 4 nights 180,443 thousand. As a source of these data, by the Department of Tourism led by Teresa Armado The municipality informs that all the events organized by the Neapolitan municipality are already sold out.