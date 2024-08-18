Tourists from holiday homes throw rubbish into city centre trash cans (photo) – Sanremonews.it

“I have finished my vacation, where do I throw the rubbish? Who cares, I will leave it in the bins in the center, someone will take care of it!” We assumed this statement from those who left the “holiday homes” in the center of Sanremo this morning to return home.

Walking through Matteotti we found rubbish bins full of “romenta” that could easily be attributed to those who were spending their holidays in the houses located in the center of Sanremo. The business of renting houses for a few days or several days has become a business of great dimensions, not only in the city of flowers but everywhere.

So much so that those looking for long-term rentals have serious problems finding a home. But, in fact, the turnover of “holiday homes” is important for both the owners and the rest of the tourism in Matuzia, since commercial operators have also noticed this phenomenon, with a noticeable increase in business, thanks to those who rent out homes for short periods.

But the education on waste disposal should remain, instead, this is not happening. The belief that there are also quick points to dispose of the garbage before returning home, but perhaps many people do not care in the literal sense of the word. As always, further checks are needed, and among other things, we receive reports from different areas of the city where the garbage has not been collected for two days.

This happens in areas where there is no door-to-door service and where bins are overflowing, due to a classic lack of civic sense and the lack of waste collection in the last few hours. It’s a real pity because the August bank holiday was excellent for Sanremo, and a little less so for waste.