Totem’s response is among the top four in the world of Brawl Stars

From November 26 to 28, the Brawl Stars World Championship was held with a large Italian participation: the player Mommy Jordan is in effect for the French team BK Rog Esports, AQ Milan team, with Spanish players but as a result of a collaboration between Qlash and the Rossoneri club, Reply Totems, an Italian team It includes all the Italian players: Maru, Maury and Soidebresa, names already known in previous years in various national and European competitions.

Starts strong immediately

A team that over the three days managed to carve out a space among the top 16 teams in the world to reach the Top4 that knows great results for both the Totems and for the entire Italian competitive scene of Brawl Stars, Supercell moba. Arriving at the event as the European third seed, Reply Totem was able to break the ice against Chinese TIG for 3-0, showing all their skills against an unpredictable opponent and, above all, using a different metagame.

Final Top4

The adventure continued in the quarter-finals versus 3-1 against STMN from the North American region, then sadly stopped, with the semi-final falling to Japanese prodigies from the Zeta Division. The team officially closes out in 3rd/4th place of the competition. This is nothing short of an impressive performance, and unique among European teams, guaranteeing the Italian organization a place among the greats of esports with the realization that Italy is once again on the surface.

From Europe.

Satisfaction

Fabio Cocciari, founder and CEO of Reply Totem announced: “It was such a great emotion, I don’t even know where to start, we received With crazy support from everyone, all of Italy was with us. This result really proves What is capable of Italian export; It’s a teamwork that gives extra emphasis to our work A project that pays off everyone’s efforts. Thanks to our fans from home, to the Italian Embassy in Romania, thanks to Reply and Filippo Rizzante who saw something unique in us along with all the other patrons out there They argue, and above all, thanks to the members of the Brawl Stars team for this great Dream, you are the best. “