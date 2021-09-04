Toshiba revealed that the shortage will continue until 2023

Nearly ten months after launch, it’s still very hard to find one PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. The known shortage of semiconductors makes the purchase of chips and thus the production of consoles, as well as many other technological devices extremely difficult.

The reports that have been coming in to us for several months are not encouraging at all since then The crisis does not seem destined to resolve itself any time soon. The last major company to come out was Toshibathat produces power regulation chips Employee in multiple industries, from consumer electronics to automobiles: During a recent conversation with Bloomberg, Takeshi Kambuchi – Director Head of a department dealing with semiconductors – said that ‘Buy a chip will be Limited to at least until September next year“, Is that In some cases, some customers It is not permissible to restock before 2023“.

Kamebuchi admitted that Toshiba’s manufacturing capabilities are also not enough Due to the scarcity of raw materials and the high demand for them from customers. Although large companies on paper such as Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo may turn to other suppliers to find components for their consoles, safety certifications are necessary for power regulation chip Make this very difficult. “Console manufacturers are among the most requested customers ever, and I sincerely apologize for their disappointment, as none of them were 100% satisfied.”Hey, Dicherato Campucci.

The expectations of the Toshiba director are fully consistent with those of the Intel CEO: also according to Pat Gelsinger The chip shortage will continue until 2023.