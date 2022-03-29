Torino, they signed up for the newly opened gym but the owners closed it and disappeared

He collected season tickets until the last day, then the gym was closed without warning and without giving directions to customers who turned to the police. Currently, the owners of the sports center, which was based in Turin, can not be found on the route Nol 49.

“I signed an annual contract in September last year, since February 11 this year the gym has suspended all activities,” explains one of the users who turned to the Altroconsumo association to request a refund. He continues: “It was supposed to be a temporary closure, we were told that the gym would restrict our subscriptions to another location. I tried to contact the gym that was indicated, but there was no agreement with them and I had to re-subscribe from scratch starting with a three-year contract. months minimum and another 270 euros.”

The user who reported the story to the Consumers Association talks about at least 30 people in the same situation that he was, some decided to sign up through the Groupon platform whose gym continued to sell their subscriptions until a few days before closing. The complaints have arrived at the table of the Turin police command at the moment and they are four. Military investigations are underway first of all to track down the owners of the gym and in the meantime understand whether this temporary closure has become final, and then to clarify how many people are involved in this case and who, if the owners do not appear again, could become a case of fraud.