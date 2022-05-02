Torino, players on social media: Belotti, what a smile. The locker room enhances it

Torino wins 1-3 at Empoli in the match valid for the 35th day of the Italian Serie A. Grenades are at a disadvantage in the 56th minute of play, but in the 78th minute the comeback begins: Andrea Belotti enters in the 71st minute and achieves a hat-trick, bringing him to 100 Serie A goals in the Torino shirt (I read here). Let’s see the reactions on the social networks of the grenade players after the game yesterday afternoon. The great protagonist is Gallo Belotti specifically, who receives the compliments of the entire locker room to show how much his colleagues care about him. Ivan Juric himself, after the match, again spoke very well about the number 9 above all on a human level.
And in the locker room after the match, the group celebrated with a rooster. I smiled with everyone for the captain, who took the ball home: Health Director Daniele posted the photos weighted and Christian Ansaldi: “The Captain Trilogy of the Day,” the Argentine wrote in an Instagram story. Belotti republished the story by writing:You’re great “. For his part, Belotti republished the story of the Torino club glorifying his hat-trick.
