May 2, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Torino, players on social media: Belotti, what a smile. The locker room enhances it

Torino, players on social media: Belotti, what a smile. The locker room enhances it

Mirabelle Hunt May 2, 2022 1 min read

Torino wins 1-3 at Empoli in the match valid for the 35th day of the Italian Serie A. Grenades are at a disadvantage in the 56th minute of play, but in the 78th minute the comeback begins: Andrea Belotti enters in the 71st minute and achieves a hat-trick, bringing him to 100 Serie A goals in the Torino shirt (I read here). Let’s see the reactions on the social networks of the grenade players after the game yesterday afternoon. The great protagonist is Gallo Belotti specifically, who receives the compliments of the entire locker room to show how much his colleagues care about him. Ivan Juric himself, after the match, again spoke very well about the number 9 above all on a human level.

And in the locker room after the match, the group celebrated with a rooster. I smiled with everyone for the captain, who took the ball home: Health Director Daniele posted the photos weighted and Christian Ansaldi: “The Captain Trilogy of the Day,” the Argentine wrote in an Instagram story. Belotti republished the story by writing:You’re great “. For his part, Belotti republished the story of the Torino club glorifying his hat-trick.

© Reproduction reserved

See also  Ferrari F1-75, Alessi surprised by the nose - Formula 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“It impressed me for a reason.” Then harsh criticism of another player in Juventus

May 2, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“Soon the battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will become more tense” – OA Sport

May 1, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Mertens and Spalletti, what’s really going on? the details

May 1, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Charlene from Monaco is back in the family: here she is with the twins

May 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The Busala Space Museum has been officially recognized by the Italian Space Agency

May 2, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Torino, players on social media: Belotti, what a smile. The locker room enhances it

May 2, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Embracer buys Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montreal and Eidos

May 2, 2022 Gerald Bax