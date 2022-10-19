Top with Neos

The 10th of November is an important date for Neos, the second largest Italian airline and part of the Albitor group. In fact, it will celebrate the first year of the Milan-New York tour section with passengers, and coincidentally, the anniversary coincides with the scheduled date of the Eros Ramazzotti concert at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, a stage of his Batito Theater. Infinito World Tour of which Neos is the official carrier. The Milan – New York flight currently has three cycles per week (Sunday, Monday and Thursday) and stipulates departure from Milan Malpensa at 12:20 with arrival in New York (JFK) at 14:50 on the same day (local time). Instead, it was taking off from New York at 5:50 p.m., arriving in Milan at 7:20 the next morning.

Founded in 2002, Neos operates on major tourist routes with more than 50 destinations around the world reached by the four axes located between Milan Malpensa, Verona, Rome Fiumicino and Bologna, in addition to operating freight flights to 10 destinations between China, Korea, Canada and the United States. With more than 800 employees, 15 aircraft, sales of €466 million and two million passengers carried in 2019, Neos has the smallest airline fleet in Europe, consisting of the B737, B737 Max and six latest generation 787-9 Dreamliners. Recognized as the Best Italian Airline in terms of punctuality, comfort and quality of services offered, Neos makes the art of hospitality a true dedication.

At the core of the company’s philosophy is Italian style, which strongly characterizes the show with a promise: the vacation begins with Neos on board, where the passenger is like a high-altitude resort.

The 787-9 Dreamliner, the most technologically advanced aircraft in the world of civil aviation, is used on the Milan-New York route, a combination of technology and design. The main innovation lies in the use of composite materials (carbon fibre, rather than aluminum) that significantly reduce the weight of the aircraft and improve performance. The most significant developments have been in engines, by General Electric and Rolls-Royce, which have longer range and reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 20%. The flying experience is also unique: the carbon structure combined with new compression and humidification systems create a quieter and more comfortable environment, reducing the effects of jet lag.

The interiors are spacious and brighter with 65% larger openings, larger hat boxes and seating and an innovative lighting system. There are four booking classes available on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner: Economy, Extra Economy, Extra Economy and Premium Class. Particular attention is also paid to the catering, reinforcing the Italian spirit of Neos: the recipes respect traditional Italian flavors and the service is studied in detail to deliver a gourmet experience at high altitudes. Each menu is made with selected, original and high quality ingredients and tailored to meet the tastes and needs of every guest on board, with special proposals also for vegetarians, celiacs and diabetics.

The entertainment is of the latest generation and includes on-demand content for adults and children: the latest movies, music collections, games, flight information, shopping and bars to order fresh drinks at any time. High-speed Wi-Fi is also available on 787-9 Dreamliner flights, allowing you to stay connected throughout the flight.

In addition to bringing Italians to New York and holiday havens around the world, Neos operates flights connecting Italy with China, Israel, Iceland and most recently Kazakhstan. During the Covid-19 emergency, Neos was able to adjust its core business to provide support to the state and government by organizing rescue and humanitarian flights, with more than 4,000 tons of medical items (including masks, respirators, respirators, gloves., diagnostic kits and clothing). Protective hygiene) in Italy and abroad and more than 40,000 repatriated passengers from 68 countries. In November 2020, Neos made its first “Covid Free” international flight between Milan and Nanjing, launching a protocol that has long been the only way to travel from one country to another, eliminating quarantine. The airline has also joined the trial of the Iata Travel Pass, a digital passport that allows travelers to keep their health information on the app, and can be verified by airlines and authorities by scanning a QR code.

