January 16, 2022

Top ten is everything for Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax January 16, 2022 1 min read

Share Famitsu Ranking Top 10 best selling games in Japan during 2021who sees Undisputed domination of the Nintendo Switch, with the hybrid console titles occupying all ten positions. In the first place we find Monster Hunter Rise, followed by Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes.

Here are the top 10 best selling games in Japan in 2021:

  1. Monster Hunter Rise – 2.350.693 / New
  2. Pokemon Shining Diamond / Shining Pearl – 2.313.115 / New
  3. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa Mo Teban! –1,266.477 / 2,499,500
  4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 971.418 / New
  5. Range Fit Adventure – 904.685 / 2,991,690
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 815.174 / 4.272.357
  7. Minecraft – 708.670 / 2.411.591
  8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 704.134 / 7.082.237
  9. Mario Party Superstars – 628.538 / New
  10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 610.964 / 4.624.138

Monster Hunter Rise was the best selling game in Japan in 2021

As we see in the first place there Monster Hunter Rise With 2,350,693 copies, or just under 40,000 more units of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, the two dead versions of 4th generation Game Freak games.

Besides the fact that the Japanese top ten are entirely dedicated to the Nintendo Switch, another interesting detail is just that Four out of ten matches went out in 2021, while others have been in stores for several years already, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Data on hardware sales in Japan in 2021 was recently revealed, with the Nintendo Switch selling 5.3 million units, nearly 5 times the sales of all other consoles combined.

