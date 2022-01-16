Top ten is everything for Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

Share Famitsu Ranking Top 10 best selling games in Japan during 2021who sees Undisputed domination of the Nintendo Switch, with the hybrid console titles occupying all ten positions. In the first place we find Monster Hunter Rise, followed by Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes.

Here are the top 10 best selling games in Japan in 2021:

Monster Hunter Rise – 2.350.693 / New Pokemon Shining Diamond / Shining Pearl – 2.313.115 / New Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa Mo Teban! –1,266.477 / 2,499,500 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 971.418 / New Range Fit Adventure – 904.685 / 2,991,690 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 815.174 / 4.272.357 Minecraft – 708.670 / 2.411.591 Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 704.134 / 7.082.237 Mario Party Superstars – 628.538 / New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 610.964 / 4.624.138



Monster Hunter Rise was the best selling game in Japan in 2021

As we see in the first place there Monster Hunter Rise With 2,350,693 copies, or just under 40,000 more units of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, the two dead versions of 4th generation Game Freak games.

Besides the fact that the Japanese top ten are entirely dedicated to the Nintendo Switch, another interesting detail is just that Four out of ten matches went out in 2021, while others have been in stores for several years already, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Data on hardware sales in Japan in 2021 was recently revealed, with the Nintendo Switch selling 5.3 million units, nearly 5 times the sales of all other consoles combined.