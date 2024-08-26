Top 9 Flowers to Plant This Fall: Expert Advice

As the season changes, it’s time to start thinking about your fall garden or balcony: these are the best flowers you can buy.

The garden can be Live all year roundDepending on the season, the type of plants changes.

But, if you know which ones bloom when the weather starts to cool, you’ll be able to continue enjoying beautiful days even with fewer hours of sunlight.

What to plant now that fall is here? You’ll be surprised at how many colorful flowers you can host. And in some cases even a Indefinite period.

Best flowers to plant

When trying to organize the garden we look at perennials. For example, a green solution that you can’t go wrong with is rose. But if you don’t like them, there’s no need to give up a little color. One plant that will give you great satisfaction is Lantana. Characterized by small, dome-shaped inflorescences in which the small flowers can also be of three or four different colors, lantana is hardy in many different conditions.

All you have to remember is that it is placed in a place where it can be taken. insole And the soil is draining. For something excellent instead. small vases Or as a border you can plant it. PansiesIf well cared for, pansies can be perennials and have the property of Stays in bloom even when it’s cold..

For a little color that also benefits nature, the ideal color is instead: Chamomile: The flowers attract pollinators, so there is one positive side that cannot be underestimated, which is that chamomile can also be used in the kitchen. Another one medicinal plant Which also makes for a lot of scenes which are fun to see in all seasons is Marigold. Velvet is able to retain full sunlight. Withstand any extreme weather conditions.

As with chamomile, the plant can be used in cooking or in the production of essential oils against irritation. Native to North America, it is instead Anatomy of the concha, It resists low temperatures well and is another excellent shelter for pollinating insects: it is especially appreciated by butterflies.

It may look out of place but it’s actually great in the fall. chrysanthemum. The tradition associated with cemeteries comes precisely from the fact that they bloom when the cold weather sets in. But their colors and flowers can beautify any balcony and any garden: among other things, they are perennials and a few plants are enough to create very striking effects.

If your favorite color is red, then there is another plant you must have: Beautiful lily. Like many plants grown from bulbs, this variety also beautifies Villages H gardens In the fall with its enormous flowers. Finally, something very easy to manage: Astronomy, There is also the September variety, the goldenrod or Solidago. Solidago is used to give momentum to flower beds. The plant has an important upright habit with feathery yellow flowers. The star is instead more Similar to marigolds Or daisies with purple or light blue flowers.