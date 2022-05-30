Top 500 Supercomputers: The United States is once again at the forefront, ahead of Japan

After two years of Japanese domination, the supercomputer Fukuoku It has lost its primacy: He is no longer the most powerful man in the world. To get him out of the top spot on the standings Top 500 Updated every six months Border system, directly from Oak Ridge Laboratory (ORNL) It is located in Tennessee.

Frontier, equipped with AMD EPYC CPU and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Cray EX operating system, He won the challenge by a significant margin, Touches a climax 1.102 Exoflap / V Linkmark on the benchmark When Fugaku was stopped less than halfway through, i.e. 442 petaflops.

In addition to power, Frontier has also brought home the primacy of performance: With a yield 52.23 gigaflops per watt Blow the title – this time Green500 list – To another Japanese supercomputer, the MN-3. Although currently in the testing phase, the U.S. Supercomputer will be used by the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Department of Energy.