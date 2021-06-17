June 17, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Toninelli: "Received a civil summons from Berlusconi, he asks me 200 thousand euros". Kedini: "He is the one who sued the former Prime Minister"

Toninelli: “Received a civil summons from Berlusconi, he asks me 200 thousand euros”. Kedini: “He is the one who sued the former Prime Minister”

Noah French June 17, 2021 2 min read

Berlusconi mentions me on a civil level And asks less than me 200 thousand euros. He asks them for reports made on social networks between 2017 and 2019. The senator and former minister of the 5 Star Movement said, Danilo Toninelli, In a video on Facebook. “Berlusconi sued me in a civil trial, do you want to know why? Slander and torture, Confirmed with public statements published through the Internet. The amount of damage required should not be less than 200 thousand euros, I like them. Berlusconi did not know that I had returned many more. I remembered in posts and tweets that he was definitely convicted of tax fraud, could not be represented and was defined as a liar, and that I approached his person with this word.Comedy“After the video was released, the Forsa Italia MP intervened with a note, Nicola Kedini, Gavin is a trusted lawyer. “As is well known, Senator Toninelli a Prosecute President Berlusconi For a sentence he is said to have uttered, in the sense of this defense, is completely non-existent. President Berlusconi’s lawyers limited themselves to collecting a small portion Countless reports Against these, Senator Toninelli further proposed over time A mediation request It is completely civil and conciliatory without presenting any case. ”Pledges before there was a reconsideration from Tonnelli. But this has nothing to do with this. Not long ago, Berlusconi tried Compensatory action Against me for facts that have passed 4 years, so beyond the deadline for any defamation suit. A complaint that he never really created me. “

Support Ilfattoquotidiano.it: We never need you at this moment

In these difficult and unusual times, guaranteeing is essential Quality information. To us ilfattoquotidiano.it The only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we like to offer magazines that are open to all, without payrolls. Your contribution is needed to do this.
And as a supporter

READ  Intensive care beds are being filled: the Foundation warns of a “complicated situation”

Thanks,
Peter Gomez


Support now


Payments are available

Previous article

Preliminary polls show that Rome, with a lead of 47%, ousted Quadro at the age of 28. But there may be “surprises” in not knowing about the vote.

Next


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Is Moscow, Navalny a foreigner in the United States? ‘If He Works for Americans’ – Ultima Ora

June 17, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

How Much Money Do You Need to Be Happy? / US study: “At least 80 thousand euros a year”

June 17, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

The vaccine mix sends experts to a tailspin

June 16, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Toninelli: “Received a civil summons from Berlusconi, he asks me 200 thousand euros”. Kedini: “He is the one who sued the former Prime Minister”

June 17, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Draghi signs the dpcm green card, from 1/7 valid across the EU – Politics

June 17, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Space: Shenzhou-12 spacecraft docks with Tianhe – Xinhua News

June 17, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

MotoGP 2021. German Grand Prix at Sachsenring: Valentino Rossi: at 2022 at Ducati? I don’t know – MotoGP

June 17, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt