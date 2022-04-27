April 27, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Tonight’s rain and thunderstorms, there’s 3B Meteo

Noah French April 27, 2022 2 min read
Study time
1 minute, 16 seconds
Weather forecast. Thundershowers in some parts of the evening
Weather forecast. Thundershowers in some parts of the evening

Resistance cycle in gradual reinforcement. The low pressure area is in the center of the continent and centered on Germany on Tuesday. From here the air uBefore the instability affecting the central-eastern alpine areas and parts of the vicinity of the Upper Po Valley With some rain, the day will intensify. In contrast, the anticyclone dominates the rest of Italy. Stable and mostly sunny weather. All day waiting for us:

The next hour, a temporary danger in an area of ​​the north. Irregular clouds and scattered rain in the alpine regions, especially in the Lombard-Venetian and afternoon storms, which extend as far as the Bo Valley. It will be more frequent to see events over the Lombard-Venetian flat sectorsFrequent thunder showers and Strong intensity in the county in the evening in Trivandrum, In the far northwest rather than here and there. There may also be some rain in Liguria, between Genovese and Specino, in the afternoon, up to the plain south of the Bow towards Emilia Sector. Central-southern areas will not be affected by unstable road, It now extends northward under the protection of counter-cyclones, especially with temperate climates in the south reaching 25 C, with small daily variations affecting the Central Apennines, with little rainfall between Umbria and inland March. Enter the section for all details Weather Italy. For evolution throughout the week Click here.

Follow 3BMeteo on Twitter

See also  Charges against Berlusconi and Salvini - Libero Cotidiano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Incredible Hi-Nova Question Can the US ban on Huawei really come around?

April 26, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

In the next few hours, we will see the 4 regions at risk of thunderstorms in the evening, ILMETEO.it

April 26, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

The United States and Trump are guilty of contempt of court

April 26, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Tonight’s rain and thunderstorms, there’s 3B Meteo

April 27, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Florence tells workers no to 12-hour shifts: Company halted by inspectors

April 27, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Kendrell: 700 employees in Italy in 2022

April 27, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

If our eyes are red often, these may be the reasons and we should see a doctor

April 27, 2022 Karen Hines