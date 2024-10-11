Saturday, October 12, 2024
Tonight on TV: films not to be missed on Friday, October 11, 2024

By: Lorelei Reese

Friday, October 11, 2024 – television

Directed by Matteo Rovere. Film starring Alessandro Borghi, Alessio Lapis, Fabrizio Rongioni, Massimiliano Rossi, Tania Garripa, Michael Shermi, Max Malatesta, Vincenzo Perrotta, Vincenzo Crea, Lorenzo Glegcesis. Drama genre – Italy, Belgium, 2019.

Romulus and Remus, inundated by the floods of the Tiber, find themselves without land or people, and are seized by the people of Alba. They and other prisoners are forced to participate in mud duels, in which the loser is set on fire. When it is Remus’s turn, Romulus presents himself as his opponent and the two team up with cunning, managing to ignite a revolution, but it is just the beginning of their journey with the other fugitives and the maiden who carries a sacred fire. . Knowing that they have hostile forces on their way, they decide to defy superstition and venture into the forest, where Remo shows his courage and triumphs to lead the group, while Romulus can do little but recover from his wound. When the Virgin reads Remo’s fate, he decides to defy the will of the gods.

Popular News

