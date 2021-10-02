Tomorrow’s Tower October 3, 2021 – Blackbeard

Your horoscope for tomorrow October 3, 2021: What are the luckiest zodiac signs? What does the zodiac predict? This is how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies with respect to the Earth affect all signs. What does the zodiac predict?

Tomorrow’s Tower

Aries

With the opposite Mercury, use words wisely, to avoid unnecessary arguments, and end up creating tensions with sensitive and gentle people. There is protection for the buyer of the sign of Aquarius: multiple opportunities to replenish the wallet.

Toro

Thanks to Uranus in your sky, you will make choices and adopt behaviors that are meaningful to you, even if a family member has something to say. Stressful economic investments should be carefully evaluated, because it is not the time to risk them.

twins

By establishing a more pleasant and comfortable relationship with a colleague, you will gain their trust and significantly improve the work climate. Neptune in a square position: watch out for misunderstandings that may arise with a partner or friend.

cancer

A professional problem will arise, but it will be minor, so keep in mind that losing your calm and enthusiasm will not be worth it. Beware of setbacks in communications and displacements, with Mercury and Mars against Libra.

leon

Because of Venus in Scorpio, the mood will be unstable, and this will help to provoke some misunderstandings and some unnecessary arguments with your loved ones. Do not underestimate the risks of some financial transactions, it is better to avoid too ambitious ones.

Bakr

Thanks to the moon in tandem, if you wish, you will know how to wisely remove yourself between one commitment and another, as well as make time for leisure. Uranus is centered in the friendly Taurus: creativity is still your strong point.

weight scale

The critic of Pluto in Capricorn is heavy, makes you fear competition and may even make you see competitors and enemies when none of them are present. Only by choosing relationships with others will they become thick. Choose between friends.

the Scorpion

With Venus in your sky, love affairs are progressing well, even if the intervention of Jupiter and Saturn tries to create some difficulties. Jupiter and Saturn opposite, accuracy is required. Prohibition of illusions and dreams that can not be reached.

Sagittario

Because of the side moon passing in Virgo, this morning it will take a little while to set in, then the uncertainty will disappear during the day. With allies Jupiter and Saturn, if you live in a couple, you will get reassuring assurances from the partner.

Capricorn

Thanks to the charity moon of the day, you will be able to free yourself from the boredom of the usual routine. You will also be prepared to respond to the censure of a loved one. With this beautiful moon, you will judge the work of others generously, taking the better side.

Fishbowl

Don't overdo it with a loved one you have so far kept under your protective wing. It's time for him to decide for himself, urging him to be bold. Be true to yourself, and exclude from your life everything that is holding you back or holding you back.

Fish

Hostile Moon in Virgo, today, if you have completed extraordinary projects without consulting the opinion of your better half, then you will have little chance of success … From the cooperation of work, a new idea will be born that will be able to invigorate great enthusiasm.

