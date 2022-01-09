Tomorrow’s Tower 10 January 2022 – Blackbeard

Tomorrow’s horoscope January 10, 2022: Here’s what to expect black bird And how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies in relation to the Earth affect all signs. Saturday January 8

Tomorrow’s Tower January 9

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

With square Moon to Pluto, in the morning, a special magnetic meeting is possible. But try not to get yourself into complicated situations. Avoid competitions and business competitions. The best way is to strive for satisfactory results for all.

Toro. 21/4 – 20/5

In the afternoon, having seen the moon in the direction of Jupiter, at work and in the family, you will have the ability to bring clarity to even the most confused matters. With a friend of Uranus, some unexpected circumstances will convince you to invent things that are stagnant now.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

Mornings with the moon disturb Pluto, and you are in constant fear and anxiety. Over time, things will improve significantly. Overcoming prejudices and preconceived notions, you will in amazement discover, next to you, a very special person.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Thanks to Uranus, you will have an excellent entrepreneurial spirit to carry out all the works you want. Also, rely on your proverbial intuition. Trust your intuition. Once again you will have proof that he knows more than a thousand logics.

Lyon. 23/7 – 23/8

Afternoon, with the Moon and Uranus opposing, full of misunderstandings and squabbles. Stop worrying and worrying, and everything will be resolved in a short time. Don’t hurt your other half by criticizing their actions inappropriately. Sometimes you are insatiable!

Virgin. 24/8 – 22/9

Watch out for distraction! The opposite of Neptune and Jupiter may cause some practical misunderstanding or cause annoying misunderstandings with colleagues. You will be dealing with an unexpected event that will startle you at first, but then will prove to be really useful.

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10.

Adverse Venus will highlight some misunderstandings with your loved ones. Consider if you are too late in your career and leave little time for family members. You will need to surround yourself with meaningful and inspiring people. You will get impatient with the usual routine.

the Scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

You can’t expect things to always go your way. Don’t forget that listening and empathy often work miracles. You will respond to unexpected events with a smile, and everything, as if by magic, will turn to the right.

Sagittario. 23/11 – 21/12

Mars in your sign will place on you a great desire to seize every moment of the day. The passion will be intense, imaginative, and satisfying. With Jupiter in the box, keep an eye on your wallet. The condition of your money is unfavorable.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

You will be able to make changes in ongoing projects. Thanks to Venus and Jupiter, you can also count on a large income of money. In the morning, the Moon is square with Pluto: be careful not to exacerbate tensions and not to provoke disagreements.

Fishbowl. 21/1 – 19/2

Saturn in your sky encourages you to take on some of the responsibilities that fall upon you. Do it without puffs. Then you will be happy and satisfied. A little rough afternoon with the moon in Taurus. Don’t overstate small problems by overreacting.

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

The Moon in Jupiter in Taurus will make you feel good. You will be fun and energetic. Your magic will improve exponentially. With the alliance of Uranus, you will be able with little effort to solve the problem of observing due to an unexpected event.

.

© All Rights Reserved