“Tomaso and Valentina are back together, they made fun of us”

temptation island And the indiscretion of shock: “Tommaso and Valentina are back together, they made fun of us». Two days into the second episode of the reality show hosted by Filippo Bisciglia, the controversy over the most discussed couple in this version, formed by 21-year-old Roman and his 40-year-old girlfriend, has not subsided.

At the end of the confrontation, fire Valentina and Tommaso They decided to break up, but according to rumors, the breakup will not last long. According to social columnist Alessandro Rosica, Valentina and Tommaso will be back together. In their Instagram profiles, there will still be couple photos in which they kiss. Suspicion begins to spread among the followers:They made fun of us…».

Only yesterday, as Lego reported, the first words of Tommaso appeared immediately after the fire with Valentina. The 21-year-old commented:I’m happy with what I’ve done. So far he has not been able to explain in front of the whole of Italy. After what she saw she had to cry, but not a tear. Confirmed what I thought, they don’t care. I’d rather leave her now more than two yearsValentina replied:What I expected happened, he did not accept my enjoyment. I’ve been with great people and acted like a princess. I knew we could break up in a few years…». Is this all a hoax and the two (ex?) friends are still together? we will see.

