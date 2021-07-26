Tokyo Olympic Daily: Adam Petty dominates billiards and wins first gold in UK – Economics & Finance

Adam Peaty won the men’s 100 breaststroke on Monday with an out-performing exemplary performance at the Olympic Aquatics Center, thus winning Britain’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

This swimmer is one of the few athletes who himself and observers believe he will almost certainly make it to the Olympic podium.

The most pressing question is whether the 26-year-old world’s oldest athlete in breaststroke can even break the world record of 56.88 seconds.

Peat went bankrupt and ended up with a score of 57.37. But that is still half a second faster than his closest rival in Monday’s finals and the fifth fastest in history.

“It’s about who he wants more. ‘I’m very comfortable,'” he told the BBC immediately after the event, then apologized for the insults in the air.

But the memorable reaction may not violate the country’s broadcasting guidelines, as the incident occurred early in the morning in the UK, bypassing so-called explicit content catchments.

Petty, who won the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, is a popular contender for the title.

Australian Ariarne Titmus defeated American competitor Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle, the best swimming competition so far at the Tokyo Olympics. © Adam DavyY / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

She has also broken the boundaries of her business in recent years. No one else had arrived here within a second of their best time, and in his condition, which is equivalent to a sprint in water, he represented an extraordinary dominance.

To put his successes into perspective, Petty is faster than his pool opponent and faster than the Jamaican sprinter. Bolt They are peers on the track. This background helps explain why Dutch swimmer Arno Camenga and Italian Niccol Martini liked their silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Betty was interviewed by the Financial Times before the Olympics describe the goal It’s not just a win in Tokyo – he wants to be the first to complete the match in 56.5 seconds.

Betty called this mission a “project of immortality” because they believe this is an era that future generations of swimmers may not be able to overcome. His esoteric research may lead him to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

respect yourself

Late on Monday, Australian Ariane Titums defeated American legend Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400 freestyle, winning the first round of what should be the biggest swimming event of the Olympics.

The first of many potential finals the two players have played in did not disappoint. Titmus fired a thrilling comeback after coming close to his height in the early stages, beating five-time gold medalist Ledecky with a score of 3:56.69.

The Australian set the second-fastest time in history, second only to the world record of 3:56.46 seconds set by Ledecky in Rio. “I wouldn’t be here without me [Ledecky] Set the standard,” Titms said. “I just want to chase her. I can’t believe I really did that. “

confirm that

13-year-old Japanese snowboarder Westinghouse Momiji won the women’s street race, the last Olympic gold for the host country. © Kyodo / Newscom / Avalon

Japanese athletes continue to perform well in Tokyo. Westinghouse Hongye, a 13-year-old snowboarder, became the sport’s first women’s Olympic champion after winning a women’s street event. This is the guest’s fifth gold medal. Naomi OsakaAfter winning the honor of lighting the Olympic torch, he entered the third round of the women’s singles after easily beating Switzerland’s Victoria Golobi 6-3 6-2.

Norway’s Christian Blumenfelt won a gold medal in the men’s triathlon after an embarrassing start to an open water swimming competition that caused problems on about a third of the sessions. He flew after crossing the finish line in 1 hour 45 minutes 4 seconds, ahead of Britain’s Yee Alex by 11 seconds and New Zealand’s third player Hayden Wilde by 20 seconds. Blumenfeldt, second in the world from the World Triathlon Union, won Norway’s first summer Olympic gold since the London 2012 Olympics. At the start of the game, a media boat accidentally blocked about a third of the diving site, causing chaos, and the rest of the swimmers were called in to start from new.

China’s Yang Hengyue (left) defeats Ukraine’s Olga Haran in the women’s sword competition © AFP via Getty Images

The US men’s basketball team suffered heavy losses First defeat at the Olympics Since the 2004 Athens Olympics, in the first match of the group stage, they lost to the French national team 83-76. The US team had a tough summer, losing to Australia and Nigeria in this month’s pre-Olympic friendly match. Many players delayed joining the All-Star team because the pandemic delayed the NBA season.

Among other surprises, the first Ukrainian female swordsman Olga Haran lost to China’s Yang Hengyu. Two-time bronze medalist defender Harlan’s goal is to win the gold medal in Tokyo.

on the podium

Anime Van Vleuten is celebrating after mistakenly thinking she won the women’s road race on Sunday. © AP

On Sunday, Dutch cyclist Animek van Vleuten celebrated when she crossed the finish line of the women’s cycling race and thought she had won. But she did not realize that the Austrian player Anna Kissenhofer (Anna Kissenhofer) had already won the gold, and was the last member of the team to leave the group and could not recover. Unlike professional games, there is no mass radio that tells the stalker his mistakes.

Ariarne Titmus’ big win over Big Katie Ledecky in the pool on Monday drew a similar saga a celebration Gap Dean Boxall, his Australian coach, sparsely populated the stands. This moment spread quickly on social media and was a material for making gifs (see below).

