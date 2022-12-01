Todd Howard thinks people will play it for at least 10 years – Multiplayer.it

Todd Howard It’s from Bethesda that when it comes out, people are going to play with it Sheikh manuscripts 6 at least Decade. This realization, likely derived from observing the reception of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4, has changed the way the company approaches development.

Howard touched on the topic atan interview With the Lex Friedman podcast, he said of The Elder Scrolls VI: “I have a rough idea of ​​when it comes out. I hope it’s soon. We’d love to actually post it and hope it doesn’t take long. It does, but it looks like, if I could go back in time It wouldn’t be part of my plan to wait that long.”

Bethesda games tend to get bigger and bigger and full of content, which means many gamers are playing on them years after they were released. Howard knows this will also be the case with The Elder Scrolls VI which is why Bethesda has changed its approach to development.

Howard: “We’re going to make sure it’s good for everyone. People have been playing the games for a long time as you know. Skirim is 11 years old and it’s probably our most played title. It knows no crunch and a lot of people are probably still playing in ten years. So you have to think about it.” That people will be playing the next Elder Scrolls for a decade or two, and that changes the way you design it from the ground up.”

Howard then went on to describe it in general terms workflow in The Elder Scrolls VI, which is still in the conceptual stage. That is, developers define the game world, they design concept art for different locations and decide what to include and what not. From what we understand, the prototyping phase will start when Starfield closes, so there’s still a long way to go before we can get it to work.

In the meantime, we are waiting for Starfield, which will be released in the first half of 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X and S.