Today’s problems, April 27, difficulties accessing PSN, Xbox Live and Steam – Nerd4.life

At the time of writing, several users on the network have reported Problems with TIME Networksmaking it impossible to surf the Internet and access services PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Steam, Netflix And so on.

According to reports published on Downdetector, the first problems appeared around 7:00 pm this Wednesday April 27with the number of reports increasing gradually in the past few hours, indicating that the problem is still present for many users.

In addition to the impossibility of making calls and surfing the Internet, gamers inevitably have problems accessing PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Nintendo Switch Online and Steam services. Just look at the comments on Downdetector to find users are pissed that they can’t play Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, access the Rocket League Diamond Rank or log into Steam and Ubisoft Connect, to name a few.



At the moment, we do not know what causes this problem and how long the disruption will last. The hope is that Tim Networks will be fully operational again in no time.

Have you also experienced any TIM line malfunctions in the past few hours? Let us know in the comments.