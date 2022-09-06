September 6, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Today's Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Lorelei Reese September 6, 2022 2 min read

ManyAnd the SuperEnalotto The 10 eLotto: Today’s Draw on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 LIVE today is. First, all the Lotto reels, then the 6 winning SuperEnalotto numbers plus the Jolly and Superstar number (with relative odds) and finally the winning combination of 10eLotto. Neither the “6” or “5 + 1” was hit in today’s draw, but seven lucky ones hit the “5” and won more than 38,000 euros each. The Jackpot win Thus, SuperEnalotto’s stock rose to 267.6 million euros. on me This page You will find all the winning numbers.

Lotto drawing for Tuesday, September 6, 2022: winning numbers

The winning numbers for today’s contest Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Customs and Monopolies Agency sends the numbers for the ten wheels in addition to the national wheel at approximately 8 pm.

  • Barry 80 82 9 26 3

  • Cagliari 79 49 72 35 1

  • Florence 11 73 52 17 67

  • Genoa 39 72 42 33 31

  • Milan 38 19 61 29 86

  • Naples 17 64 52 3426

  • Palermo 41 82 22 72 10

  • Rome 39 68 34 26 59

  • Turin 90 64 38 40 78

  • Venice 71 17 82 12 28

  • National 85 67 84 78 54

If you don’t see the numbers correctly, reload the page on this link.

SuperEnalotto Today: Draw for Tuesday 6 September 2022

The six winners of today’s SuperEnalotto are Tuesday, September 6, 2022, along with Julie’s number and superstar.

Today’s winning SuperEnalotto formula: 34 11 13 19 49 52
Jolly Number: 37
Star Number: 27

SuperEnalotto raffle winning numbers today, Tuesday, September 6: 34 11 13 19 49 52; Jolly Number: 37; Star Number: 27

In the last drawing, no one managed to win a “6” or a “5 + 1”, but seven lucky winners made a “5”, winning more than 38,000 euros each. In view of the following drawing, prize money (Jackpot win) from Superenalotto to 267.6 million euros.

The jackpot of the SuperEnalotto raffle for today, Tuesday 6 September, is €267.6 million. Winning numbers and odds

Let’s find out about the reserved odds for the winners: If you don’t see them, click this link.








quotes
Category number of winnings quotes
6 . points 0.00 EUR
Points 5 + 1 0.00 EUR
points 5 7 38139.82 €
4 . points 1,057 €257.44
points 3 41567 €19.69
points 2 586.162 5.00 EUR

10eLotto, Tuesday 6 September 2022 drawing: Today’s winning numbers

And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning group tied for today, Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

10 Lotto Numbers: 9 11 17 19 38 39 41 42 49 52 61 64 68 71 72 73 79 80 82 90
Golden Number: 80
Double gold: 80 82

Continue reading today

See also  Who is Leontine Snell, the mother of the famous Nathalie Caldonazzo: age, career and children

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The Rings of Power, Elon Musk against the new series of Lord of the Rings:

September 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

One Piece 1059, Blackbeard’s New Size Revealed [SPOILER]

September 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Wake up at dawn to go to…

September 5, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Center-right takes the Piazza del Popolo: Leaders together on stage on September 22

September 6, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

New data submission deadlines

September 6, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

September 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Another surprise from the Webb Telescope: tens of thousands of never-before-seen stars are immortalized in the Tarantula Nebula

September 6, 2022 Karen Hines