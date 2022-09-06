Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

ManyAnd the SuperEnalotto The 10 eLotto: Today’s Draw on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 LIVE today is. First, all the Lotto reels, then the 6 winning SuperEnalotto numbers plus the Jolly and Superstar number (with relative odds) and finally the winning combination of 10eLotto. Neither the “6” or “5 + 1” was hit in today’s draw, but seven lucky ones hit the “5” and won more than 38,000 euros each. The Jackpot win Thus, SuperEnalotto’s stock rose to 267.6 million euros. on me This page You will find all the winning numbers.

Lotto drawing for Tuesday, September 6, 2022: winning numbers

The winning numbers for today’s contest Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Customs and Monopolies Agency sends the numbers for the ten wheels in addition to the national wheel at approximately 8 pm.

Barry 80 82 9 26 3

Cagliari 79 49 72 35 1

Florence 11 73 52 17 67

Genoa 39 72 42 33 31

Milan 38 19 61 29 86

Naples 17 64 52 3426

Palermo 41 82 22 72 10

Rome 39 68 34 26 59

Turin 90 64 38 40 78

Venice 71 17 82 12 28

National 85 67 84 78 54

SuperEnalotto Today: Draw for Tuesday 6 September 2022

The six winners of today’s SuperEnalotto are Tuesday, September 6, 2022, along with Julie’s number and superstar.

Today’s winning SuperEnalotto formula: 34 11 13 19 49 52

Jolly Number: 37

Star Number: 27

In the last drawing, no one managed to win a “6” or a “5 + 1”, but seven lucky winners made a “5”, winning more than 38,000 euros each. In view of the following drawing, prize money (Jackpot win) from Superenalotto to 267.6 million euros.

quotes Category number of winnings quotes

6 . points 0.00 EUR

Points 5 + 1 0.00 EUR

points 5 7 38139.82 €

4 . points 1,057 €257.44

points 3 41567 €19.69

points 2 586.162 5.00 EUR



10eLotto, Tuesday 6 September 2022 drawing: Today’s winning numbers

And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning group tied for today, Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

10 Lotto Numbers: 9 11 17 19 38 39 41 42 49 52 61 64 68 71 72 73 79 80 82 90

Golden Number: 80

Double gold: 80 82